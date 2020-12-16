The Fairbanks City Council voted Monday to unanimously approve next year’s city budget.
City revenues turned out to be 4% higher than what the city projected in 2020. The $1.2 million increase came from the gasoline excise tax and state compensation for some of the city spending.
In 2021, the city expects to spend almost $38 million, which is about one million less than last year. The difference comes from increasing the spending on city services but spending less on capital projects.
“I am very proud that the city finances are well managed, and we remain debt free,” Mayor Jim Matherly wrote in a letter accompanying the budget.
The first part of the city budget is a general fund that grows when the city receives money from taxes, fines and fees and is used to fund city services such as police, fire and public works departments.
In 2021, the city plans to spend more than $35.6 million on services, which is $448,684 more than last year. This number is the result of several City Council meetings that accounted to shrinking what Matherly originally proposed, but only by around $200,000.
Specifically, the City Council amended the mayor’s proposal by reducing the budget for general accounts, but increasing the police and public works departments budgets by around $70,000 and $50,000, respectively. The members also voted to slightly raise the allocation for city dispatch and engineering.
City Councilman Jim Clark expressed his concern over the city’s spending.
“We are tight, we can’t just keep spending money,” he said. “The private sector is hurting more than it ever hurt before so I think it’s irresponsible for us to spend money.”
The mayor agreed with Clark but expressed optimism about the budget.
“This is an uncertain time and year, we have go to be careful in how we spend, but I still think the city is in good financial shape, all things being considered,” Matherly said. “I’m very optimistic about it even though we have challenges. It could always be worse.”
The capital fund is the second part of the budget that shows the financial plans for long-term capital improvements, facilities and equipment, often used to match federal and state funding for those projects.
One of the sources for capital fund growth is the transfer from the general fund, though In 2021, the city plans to make no transfers.
“It is concerning that we are not able to transfer funds to the Capital Fund to keep our infrastructure sound,” Matherly wrote in a letter accompanying the budget.
The estimated balance in the capital fund is about $11.7 million, and in 2021, the city plans to spend more than $2 million from it to carry on with infrastructure projects and new equipment purchases. This spending is a decrease of $3,570,516 that the city spent from the fund in 2020.
Specifically, the city wants to use the money from the capital fund to buy a street sweeper, police vehicles, breathing apparatuses and enterprise hypervisor servers — software that will help improve the work of the IT department. City officials also want to replace the stairwell at the fire training center and continue with planned road maintenance projects.
