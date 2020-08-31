Military aircraft from Fairbanks and Anchorage were involved in the weekend rescue of a Wasilla hunter who was stranded on a slope in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Preserve.
The hunter had slid down a slope near the confluence of the Nabesna River and Totschunda Creek while trying to retrieve a sheep he had killed. A news release from the park did not provide the name of the 47-year-old hunter, who had become stranded on a scree cliff.
The hunter, who was not injured, used a satellite communication device to send an emergency message and report his coordinates to the International Emergency Response Coordination Center.
That message was delivered to the National Park Service, which then contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Anchorage. The center then dispatched an Army helicopter from Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks.
The helicopter arrived at the site at about 9 p.m. Saturday, but its crew could not get the hunter hoisted off the slope. No explanation was given.
"It was determined that pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron would be needed to extract the hunter from the slope," the news release reads. "A HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 210th Rescue Squadron was dispatched from JBER and successfully extracted the hunter at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Sunday."
The hunter was transported to the National Park Service ranger station at Slana and united with his family.
The harvested sheep was salvaged and surrendered to the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.
