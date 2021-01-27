Efforts are underway to test the idea of shipping cargo to rural Alaska using unmanned aircraft.
The program is in the early stages, and officials with the Fairbanks-based Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration, known by its acronym ACUASI, are hoping to conduct the first commercial flight between Fairbanks and Galena within four years, according to Cathy Cahill, director of the agency.
They hope their work leads to commercial use of unmanned aircraft for bringing supplies to rural Alaska faster, cheaper and more regularly. A half gallon of milk in Fort Yukon currently costs $7.99. In Huslia, a loaf of bread or a dozen eggs cost $5.
“We want to deliver diapers and milk hundreds of miles,” Cahill told the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly in a briefing last week.
The purpose of the briefing was to provide information to local leaders and lay the groundwork for getting support for large-scale unmanned aircraft flying in and out of Fairbanks International Airport, according to Cahill. Officials with ACUASI also broached the topic of partnering with the borough on projects, such as an unmanned aircraft industrial park.
ACUASI, which is affiliated with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has for years been working with the Federal Aviation Administration to develop rules for flying unmanned aircraft, commonly known as drones, with the hope to expand public and commercial applications of the technology.
A waiver from the FAA is pending for ACUASI to test cargo deliveries on specific routes around Fairbanks.
Currently, unmanned aircraft must be within the line of sight of the operator under FAA rules. ACUASI is working with the federal agency to get waivers so the aircraft can be flown beyond the line of sight. Cahill said they plan to start small and request longer and longer distances.
Ultimately, ACUASI is looking at more than delivering cargo but also using drones to monitor critical infrastructure, watch wildfires and assess natural resources.
This week, the agency is testing technology at the Poker Flat Research Range aimed at preventing collisions between unmanned aircraft and piloted aircraft.
“It’s called detect and avoid,” said Jimmy Parrish, business director for ACUASI.
The agency is working with Foundation Health Partners, which owns Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Tanana Valley Clinic, to use drones to deliver supplies between its different medical facilities.
In addition to getting approval for flying aircraft beyond the line of sight, ACUASI is looking at flying larger aircraft with bigger payloads. Cahill said they hope to someday fly unmanned aircraft the size of a Boeing 747.
Officials with ACUASI told borough leaders that Fairbanks has the potential to become a hub for cargo delivery using unmanned aircraft.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.