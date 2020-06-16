Leaders of the largest University of Alaska faculty union have called for the resignation of UA President Jim Johnsen over what they see as failed leadership amid crisis and disrespect of the university in looking elsewhere for employment during that crisis.
The six-member executive board of the United Academics AAUP/AFT Local 4996 unanimously voted in favor of a petition outlining their grievances during a Friday meeting.
About one-third of the approximately 1,050 full-time UA faculty the union represents had signed the petition as of Monday afternoon, according to Union Board President Abel Bult-Ito.
The petition outlines three reasons the board is calling for the immediate resignation of Johnsen, stating he has "failed in all areas that matter to the academic mission of the university system, demonstrated that he is more willing to invest his efforts in advancing his own career than in leading the university system through these difficult times, [and] in Jim Johnsen’s recent interviews with the University of Wisconsin, he was unable to provide adequate examples of what he has done to promote diversity, despite working for much of his career in leadership positions in a state where these issues are important, pertinent, and desperately need to be addressed.”
Bult-Ito said frustrations with Johnsen's leadership have been brewing for some time but that Johnsen's recent bid for a position as president of the University of Wisconsin and subsequent public interview Johnsen gave for that position were both contributing factors in going forward with the petition.
Since then, and after heavy pushback from UW faculty, Johnsen withdrew his name as the sole finalist in the search, pointing to UW's "important process issues they need to work out."
Johnsen's comments about Wisconsonites supporting their university more than Alaskans did were offensive, Bult-Ito told the Daily News-Miner on Tuesday.
The comments Bult-Ito refer to included Johnsen calling the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend a "handout."
"I love the diversity of the Wisconsin economy, I love the fact that Wisconsonites chip in," Johnsen said during a June 9 forum with UW staff, faculty and students. "Coming from a state where individuals pay no taxes and expect a handout each year from our oil savings account, actually I think Wisconsonites have taken much more personal and collective responsibility for their state."
Bult-Ito said he took issue with these comments.
"When you write in an email that you're fully committed to the University of Alaska while disparaging Alaska in your interviews, it doesn't ring through very good," Bult-Ito said of Johnsen's emailed announcement he would stay at UA.
Another moment in the forum Bult-Ito noted as formative in the union leaders' decision to call for resignation included Johnsen's comments when asked about diversity and inclusion on college campuses and what he would do in those areas were he selected as UW president.
Johnsen called diversity and inclusion "the big underlying issue of our nation," noting the need to address the issue in "real, decisive action," which he did not elaborate on.
When asked of his experience promoting diversity, Johnsen said he understood the anger people feel currently seeing loved ones treated unfairly and pointed to a "foundational experience" he had growing up living next to a black family.
Johnsen said he reconnected with the family a few years ago, adding that the father in the family referred to him as his "white son," while Johnsen called him "his black father."
Johnsen, who is white, later said he knew how it felt to be a minority as he characterized himself as one during his time working at Fairbanks-based Alaska Native corporation Doyon, Limited, where most of the employees were Alaska Native at the time.
Bult-Ito said he found these comments "deeply troubling."
"It shows how unaware and clueless he is about his own white male privilege. I am also a white man and I am aware of my privilege, I know had I grown up as a black male in this country I would likely not be where I am today and that is a huge problem," Bult-Ito said. "He should have been more well prepared to answer a question like that and his avoiding the question of what he had done for increasing diversity basically shows he has done nothing that I know of."
"We believe that his poor performance in that interview and his entitlement of coming back here as if nothing happened was of great enough concern that we wanted to call for his resignation," Bult-Ito said.
The union board informed UA Labor Relations prior to publishing the resignation petition, and Bult-Ito said he reached out to Johnsen prior to bringing the issue before the union board.
"This is nothing personal," Bult-Ito said. "I get along with him just fine. But obviously, the issues outlined are important and serious."
Johnsen did not respond directly to a request for comment on the petition. UA spokeswoman Roberta Graham speaking for Johnsen, noted Johnsen shared the faculty's concerns with budget cuts but took issue with the "assertions" in the petition.
"President Johnsen recognizes, respects and supports the rights of the faculty to express their points of view through this petition," Graham wrote in an email to the Daily News-Miner on Tuesday. "While he takes issue with the assertions in this petition, he remains dedicated to inclusiveness and transparency, and he believes that shared governance ensures the university is effectively serving our students and people of Alaska."
Graham pointed to Johnsen's focus on "the university's mission and the Board of Regents' goals" of economic and workforce development, research, cost effectiveness and the student experience.
"Recognizing that this is a critical time, he believes we will be more successful if we pull together, and avoid being divisive, for the good of the university, the students and our state," Graham said.
The call for Johnsen's resignation comes just a few days after he withdrew his name from the UW presidential search and only about a week after the UA Board of Regents approved the cutting of dozens of academic programs amid sustained budget cuts.
The University of Alaska Anchorage Faculty Senate voted "no confidence" in Johnsen's leadership earlier this year. The University of Alaska Fairbanks Faculty Senate joined UAA's Faculty Senate in collectively voting no confidence in Johnsen's leadership in February 2017.
Johnsen was appointed in 2015 for a five-year contract, which expires this year. It includes a $325,000 annual salary and up to $75,000 in annual bonuses should Johnsen meet a number of goals outlined by the Board of Regents. UA Regents approved "retention incentive" bonuses for Johnsen in 2016 and 2017, much of which Johnsen donated back to the university.
The university has been considered to be in budget crisis since 2012 when large-scale cuts to state funding began.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.