Even though five seniors over 70 died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, there is no data proving that the vaccine caused the deaths.
On Wednesday, an evangelical online publication’s misleading headline led some Alaskans to believe five people died from the vaccine. The article was titled, “At least five Alaskans died and 111 suffered adverse reactions after COVID vaccines.” Facebook marked the article as missing important context as it went viral on Alaska social media.
“We have no deaths that we know of in the country associated with the vaccine from COVID-19,” state Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said during a Thursday news conference.
Reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine get reported in several ways. One of them is through the national database, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. This system is built for providers and patients to report negative experiences they have after getting any type of vaccination. The reports are then investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff, who look at if the reaction was connected to receiving the vaccine.
“It doesn’t mean that the adverse reaction or what they experienced was caused by the vaccine — it’s for the CDC to investigate,” ZInk said.
The database shows five deaths that happened to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients, all of whom had several medical conditions. Three of the events have a note from a provider stating that the death is not connected to the vaccine. The remaining two cases do not specify that information.
Two of the five deaths have a cause of death stated: one 80-year old man died from chronic respiratory failure and congestive heart failure, and another 73-year-old man died from aspiration pneumonia complicated by end-stage heart failure. Three other cases don’t state the cause of death but describe the overall medical conditions of the seniors — 76, 77 and 100 years old — which include Parkinson disease, Alzheimer and heart failure.
The guidelines for interpreting VAERS data warn against drawing conclusions about vaccinations causing adverse reactions.
“When evaluating data from VAERS, it is important to note that for any reported event, no cause-and-effect relationship has been established,” the disclaimer reads. “VAERS collects data on any adverse event following vaccination, be it coincidental or truly caused by a vaccine.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.