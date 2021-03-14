HEALY — Little Pyrola came to the COVID vaccination clinic in Healy and held her dad’s hand while he got his first shot of the Moderna vaccine, just in case he was a little scared.
“Coronavirus has impacted her life so much that we felt she should witness how the vaccine will help her return to activities with her peers,” said her mom, Stephanie Ford.
Of course, Mom was there too, wearing the National Park Service uniform that 4-year-old Pyrola calls her “government mama” uniform.
“We wanted her to bear witness to this historic moment,” Ford said. “I felt it was similar to the historic nature of World War II, of our nation coming together for a great purpose. In World War II, we became a war machine and now we are a public health machine.”
Hundreds of people came to the mass vaccination event at the Tri-Valley Community Center on Friday. It was smooth, efficient, COVID-safe, and very social. Everyone seemed happy to be there.
More than 40 volunteers helped with parking, registration, and directing residents outside and then inside the clinic.
“The clinic went so well,” said Chris Noel, Denali Borough emergency director. “We were able to vaccinate 20% of our age 16 and older year-round population. It was just so impressive how many people came together to provide that service to our community.”
People called on their own to get on the volunteer list and helped the day run smoothly and efficiently.
People also registered to get their second shot at the next clinic on April 9. Everyone who got vaccinated was required to remain for about 15 minutes more, to ensure they suffered no immediate ill effects. That turned into a social bonanza for folks who have been isolating for a full year. One person called it the social bottleneck at the exit door.
“The best idea I heard was to have a sixth step next time, a bonfire outside so people can socialize,” Noel added.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.