A state environmental agency and the U.S. military reported Thursday that 33,000 gallons of high-expansion foam waste was improperly disposed of at two gravel pits in Salcha and that possible environmental impacts are being monitored.
The announcement came in a joint statement by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base.
The statement notes that the improper waste disposal “involved contracts managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in support of F-35 facility mission requirements for the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base.”
The Department of Environmental Conservation became aware of the improper disposal, which took place at gravel pits owned by Rolling Stone Inc., on April 23. The Corps of Engineers field office was notified the following day, and preliminary information suggested that contractors for five F-35 contracts improperly disposed of the waste, according to the announcement.
According to the statement, approximately 33,000 gallons of high-expansion foam waste was improperly discharged on the ground, while 12,000 gallons remains stored in containers at the gravel pits.
The Department of Environmental Conservation and the military “have agreed on a testing plan to properly characterize the containerized waste and determine any potential environmental impacts caused by the improper discharge of waste,” the statement reads.
The site will be tested and the state agency will try to identify the responsible party, after which cleanup will occur. This will include the monitoring of drinking water for the local community by a survey for water wells near each dumping site and drinking water well sampling within 1 mile of the properties.
The statement makes clear that the waste does not contain any PFAS chemicals, contamination from which is associated with the base and the adjacent community of Moose Creek.
The incident is still under investigation and more information will be provided when available, according to the statement.
