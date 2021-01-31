Explore Fairbanks has announced its 2021 board of directors.
Executive officers are Chair Buzzy Chiu, Premier Alaska Tours; Past Chair Andy Anger, UAF Community & Technical College; Chair Elect Kristin Baysinger, Carlson Center; Treasurer Kory Eberhardt, A Taste of Alaska Lodge; and Secretary Ralf Dobrovolny, 1st Alaska Tours, who will also serve as tourism chair.
Additional board members are Audit Chair Danielle Hayes, HAP Alaska-Yukon; Communications Chair Javier Villasenor-Gaona, Chena Hot Springs Resort; Nominations Chair Greg Allison, Good, LLC; Public Policy Advisory Chair Adriel Butler, Aurora Expeditions; Visitor Services & Partnership Development Chair Shalley Villamarin, Grande Denali Lodge; Meetings & Conventions Chair Carly Nelson, Wedgewood Resort; Reinhard Neuhauser, Alaska Fishing and Raft Adventures; Erica Moeller, The Roaming Root Cellar; John Scherzer, Westmark Hotel & Conference Center; and Doug Toelle, Running Reindeer Ranch. Ex Officio representatives are Jimi Cash, Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, and Shoshana Kun, Fairbanks City Council.