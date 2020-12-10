For Deb Hickok, a two-decades-long mission to bring more people to Fairbanks is coming to an end. After working as the CEO and president of the destination marketing organization Explore Fairbanks for 21 years, Hickok is resigning this coming summer
During her long career, Hickok took part in changing the perception of Fairbanks, helping it become a four-season tourist destination, an event hub and the heart of aurora viewing.
Hickok said it took time and the efforts of many people to develop and update the marketing strategy. “Anything big requires collaboration and a lot of people looking in the same direction and working toward it,” she said.
Selling winter
When Hickok started working for Explore Fairbanks, she said she wanted people to visit the city in any season, but especially in a winter that takes up seven months of the year.
A part of the plan to start “selling winter” was to secure international flights and charters to the city, for example, direct flights from Japan where people already had an interest in Fairbanks but did not have good access to it. That work brought recognition to Fairbanks as the smallest U.S. market with direct connectivity to Europe and Asia, according to the Explore Fairbanks news release.
Event hub
Another vision Hickok had for Fairbanks was making it a place for big events.
Her team had an idea to move the Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention from Anchorage to Fairbanks, but it was met with hesitation at first. “A number of people thought we couldn’t handle it,” she said. The convention was most recently held in 2019 in Fairbanks.
Hosting the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting also made sense to Hickok. “Fairbanks is a hub for arctic studies and research, and we really should take the lead in that type of meetings.”
With Hickok’s guidance, Explore Fairbanks was first in Alaska to receive accreditation through Destinations International and certification by Adventure Green Alaska as a sustainable destination.
A job with a world view
Before working for Explore Fairbanks, Hickok spent another 17 years in tourism in Pennsylvania. She said that she tried working in other industries before, but when she moved into tourism, she “took to it right away.”
What Hickok likes about the industry is that it requires the breadth of mind. You need to think about the place you want people to visit, about features that make it unique and the culture that breathes life in it, she said. You also need to think about what distinguishes the place from other destinations.
“I can be sitting at my desk and thinking about competition in the Netherlands, and Japan, and Canada,“ she said. “There is a lot you can do in tourism, while sitting at your desk but still having a worldview.”
Hickok serves on the United States Travel Association and the Alaska Travel Industry Association. She is the 2018 recipient of the ATIA Denali Award which is annually presented to “a living individual for his or her outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and personal contribution to the Alaska travel industry.”
With Hickok leaving Explore Fairbanks, the organization is preparing to find a replacement, planning to form a transition team on Jan. 20. Board of Directors chairwoman Ashley Bradish wrote in the news release that while it will be hard to find someone for Hickok’s role, the strong leadership Hickok nurtured will help the process.
“Deb has been a major driving force in the visitor industry of the Interior and the entire state of Alaska,” Bradish wrote. “Her shoes will be difficult to fill, but Deb has built a tremendous team at Explore Fairbanks and the Board of Directors and I are confident that there is a solid foundation at the organization for the future.”
Meanwhile, Hickok, after two decades of “a very structured regimen” and a “more than full-time job,” is preparing to dive into a more flexible lifestyle with contractual and freelance work. She also wants to spend more time with family — specifically her daughter, Isabelle, who was a part of Hickok’s Explore Fairbanks career by attending all the long City Council meetings and witnessing the big projects her mother was working on. “It’s a lot for a kid but she took it in a stride,” Hickok said. “She sacrificed a lot.”
Raising a daughter while working more than full time probably required sacrifices from Hickok too, but she said the Alaska community helped her succeed.
“Being a woman in business in Alaska is easier than anywhere else,” she said. “You can have the grit to persist, and no one cares about your gender.”
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.