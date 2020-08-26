New construction jobs this summer helped the Fairbanks economy avoid the decline seen in other areas of Alaska, especially communities that rely heavily on tourism, but it could take until 2023 for a recovery, according to Mouhcine Guettabi of the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
He presented his analysis of the state economy and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic to Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, Assemblywoman Mindy O’Neall, Assemblyman Frank Tomaszewski and Brittany Smart, special assistant to the mayor, at Tuesday’s meeting of the Economic Development Commission.
“We really are in this difficult stretch right now,” the assistant professor of economics said. “We need a catalyst to get back up.”
Jobs numbers, consumer spending and federal aid were factors in Guettabi’s analysis. For July 2020, employment in Alaska is down by 39,900 or 11.2% compared with July 2019.
“Are there 40,000 jobs in Alaska that can absorb all of the people that are unemployed?” Guettabi said. “Absolutely not.”
Federal aid flowing to the state of $3 to $3.5 billion has “dampened the blow,” he said. “It could have been much much worse.”
But the aid is slowing, including reduced federal unemployment benefits.
“You’ve got to ask yourself, ‘Where does the growth come from?” Guettabi said, adding later: “This is going to be a slow grind.”
The health care sector will lead the recovery with economic indicators returned to pre-pandemic levels around early 2023, according to the professor’s forecast.
Alaska was still recovering from a recession when the coronavirus pandemic started, Guettabi said.
The economy probably hit rock bottom around April of this year, he told the commission.
The drop in economic activity began before the governor-mandated statewide shutdown, he said.
The number of new unemployment claims in Alaska has been staggering, Guettabi said.
A high of about 8,000 new claims per week since spring has slowed to about 5,000 per week, according to Guettabi.
In November, the weekly number of new unemployment claims was 900, he said.
Improvement is underway but is “muted,” Guettabi said, and hinges on federal assistance and the way in which the COVID-19 outbreak plays out.
