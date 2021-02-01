The Fairbanks area is a true Alaska city: It relies heavily on energy sources such as coal, diesel and natural gas. But hydropower, solar and wind energy power homes and innovation in the Interior as well, and these sources are expanding.
Interior is looking for new green energy projects
Last month, local electric company Golden Valley Electric Association invited renewable energy project proposals and already received at least one: a larger wind farm in Delta Junction.
Eco Green Generation proposed to build a wind farm that would produce 42 megawatt for GVEA, as well as three other utilities in the area, according to the news release.
GVEA is evaluating that proposal now and is planning to select the most efficient project to potentially replace some of their existing power received from fossil fuels. If a project makes economic sense and keeps GVEA’s system reliable, GVEA would either purchase the energy from the project or buy the project assets, said Meadow Bailey, the director of external affairs for the utility company.
The initiative started because this year, “GVEA has seen an increasing number of proposed renewable projects,” Bailey said. “Additionally, more members have expressed interest in seeing GVEA add additional renewable resources to our generating mix.”
Existing green energy sources
Golden Valley already uses several sources of renewable power. The intertie from Bradley Lake brings low-cost hydropower, solar energy comes from the farm at University of Alaska Fairbanks, while the Eva Creek farm in Healy produces energy from wind.
Wind energy is abundant along Alaska’s coastline where large swaths offer significant wind energy potential, but the Interior’s farm Eva Creek is Alaska’s largest wind farm. Built and launched in 2012 across the Nenana river, the farm consists of 12 towers and spans across 170 acres. It took GVEA more than a decade to build the farm, with seven years of studying which location will fit best. Eva Creek was the most promising site, from a combination of wind velocity and consistency, as well as the proximity to the intertie.
Big hydropower facilities are also concentrated in southern Alaska, with its many rivers and mountainous regions with high annual rainfalls. The Interior gets environmentally clean hydropower from Bradley Lake near Seward, transferred up north via the intertie since 1991. Hydropower is not only clean but also economical, averaging 4 cents per kilowatt-hour and helping smooth out the price fluctuations of fossil fuels.
Producing solar energy can be challenging in Alaska, with its long winter nights, but this source of power still contributes to the energy ratio. One of the state’s largest solar farms is located south of Fairbanks. A nearly 1,800-solar panel, spanning over three acres, it can power approximately 71 homes a year. The project came online in October 2018 and was Alaska’s first community-based Solar Farm.
In addition to large-scale green energy providers, GVEA collaborates with SNAP Producers who create small-scale renewable energy. GVEA also offers eligible members the opportunity to participate in the Experimental Renewable Resource Purchase Program, being the first Alaskan utility to offer a program of this kind.
Energy infrastructure in Alaska and Interior
Using and producing affordable energy in Alaska is not as easy as in other states.
Isolated from the rest of the country, Alaska is not linked to large, interconnected grids. Instead, a single grid called the Railbelt serves the Fairbanks and Anchorage areas, stretching from Homer to Delta Junction. This means that utility companies such as GVEA can’t buy and sell energy from as many facilities and can’t send that energy via as many routes, which limits Alaska’s energy infrastructure and fuel market, Bailey said.
The Interior specifically is at the “end of the extension cord” on the Railbelt transmission system, which means that we have one tie to the South Central utilities for an alternate source to our own generation, Bailey added.
The amount of green energy in the Interior
With all the challenges in mind, GVEA constantly works to use and grow various sources for energy generation, especially green energy, as long as it still meets their standards of efficiency and affordability.
To reliably and cost-effectively operate the system, GVEA needs to balance variable energy generation with traditional generation at any given time, to prevent member outages if the variable resources drop out, Bailey explained. Every four seconds, the GVEA system scans to see what energy sources are available and it works to secure the lowest cost source.
The amount of green energy used varies weekly, monthly and annually, depending on a variety of factors such as whether the sun is shining or wind is blowing, Bailey said. But for 2019, wind produced approximately 5.5% of annual energy requirements, hydro produced 3.7% and solar produced 0.05%.
In 2005, the utility adopted Alaska’s first “Green Power Pledge,” calling for 10% of system peak load to come from renewable sources by the end of 2007. After achieving that goal, the board raised the target to 20% and hit the mark in 2013 with the addition of the Eva Creek Wind Farm.
Currently, GVEA does not have a specific renewable energy goal, but the utility is working toward a carbon reduction goal and is adjusting its generation portfolio and plans for the future.
