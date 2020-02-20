Exercise Arctic Eagle 2020, which begins today, will see roughly 900 Air and Army National Guardsmen from 15 states running drills across Alaska. The training exercises, which will take place Feb. 20 to March 7, provide “opportunities for participants to conduct sustained operations in the extreme cold-weather conditions found in Arctic environments,” according to a news release.
“We must train effectively and efficiently to ensure we remain ready and prepared to respond to emergencies and disasters in support of our state and nation,” said Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs, via news release. “We provide a domestic military capability with unique skill sets to operate in extreme, cold-weather conditions.
Operations that will be rehearsed include search and extraction, hazardous material detection and response, security and protection of critical infrastructure, triage, domain awareness patrol, communication and transportation support.
This year’s exercises will take place in multiple locations, including Bethel and Quinhagak in Western Alaska; Deadhorse and Lake Teshekpuk in the North Slope Borough; the Combined Arms Training Facility, the Yukon Training Area and Bassett Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright; the Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greely; Eielson Air Force Base; the Joint Operations Center, Bryant Army Airfield, 673rd Air Base Wing Hospital, and Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson; University of Alaska Fairbanks, Lynden Training Center, the North Star Borough and the municipality of Fairbanks.
“The vast majority of the exercise is actually happening in the Fairbanks area,” said Captain Chelsea Aspelund, a spokesperson for Alaska National Guard.
According to a news release, the goals of Arctic Eagle 2020 are to “leverage federal training requirements to improve capability of National Guard units to execute civil support missions, to facilitate combat readiness training to improve federal lethality, to prompt partnerships to conduct multi-component and multi-national integration, and to incorporate innovation with operational test programs.”
“We must train with the federal, state and local agencies who we would work with in response to a real-world scenario,” Saxe said. “It helps us to work through challenges, strengthen collaboration, hone our communications and tactics, and identify gaps for improvement.”
The exercise will be undertaken by National Guard forces from Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Other participants include military and civilian personnel from a variety of national, state and local agencies. On a national level, this includes personnel from U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Alaska, U.S. Army Reserves and U.S. Marine Corps.
On a local level there will be participation by staff from Fairbanks Citizen Corps, Fairbanks Fire Department, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Fairbanks PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs, Fairbanks Police Department, North Star Fire Department and University of Alaska Fairbanks Fire Department.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.