Steven Harris Downs is flanked by Troopers as he enters a Fairbanks courtroom Wednesday afternoon for arraignment. Downs, a 44-year-old from Auburn, Maine, is accused of raping and killing 20-year-old Sophie Sergie in a University of Alaska Fairbanks dormitory in 1993. Harris was extradited from Maine after a lengthy process and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Anchorage on August 6. August 14, 2019.

An evidentiary hearing of a man accused of raping and killing a woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks more than 25 years ago is taking place this week.

Steven H. Downs, 45, of Auburn, Maine, was a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks when custodians found Sophie Sergie dead April 26, 1993, in a dorm bathroom on campus where Downs lived. Police said Sergie had been raped, tortured extensively and then shot in the back of the head with a .22-caliber gun.

Sergie, who was 20 and a resident of Pitkas Point at the time, had been staying with a friend in the dorm and slipped out to smoke a cigarette, police said.

The case went cold for more than 25 years until Alaska State Troopers established a partial match of DNA to Downs from a commercial genealogical database. He was arrested in 2019 in Maine where he lived and worked as a nurse. His case has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Down’s attorney, James Howaniec, is now working to suppress the same DNA sample. The hearing continues this week with Downs’ trial set for March 8.

