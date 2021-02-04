An evidentiary hearing of a man accused of raping and killing a woman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks more than 25 years ago is taking place this week.
Steven H. Downs, 45, of Auburn, Maine, was a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks when custodians found Sophie Sergie dead April 26, 1993, in a dorm bathroom on campus where Downs lived. Police said Sergie had been raped, tortured extensively and then shot in the back of the head with a .22-caliber gun.
Sergie, who was 20 and a resident of Pitkas Point at the time, had been staying with a friend in the dorm and slipped out to smoke a cigarette, police said.
The case went cold for more than 25 years until Alaska State Troopers established a partial match of DNA to Downs from a commercial genealogical database. He was arrested in 2019 in Maine where he lived and worked as a nurse. His case has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Down’s attorney, James Howaniec, is now working to suppress the same DNA sample. The hearing continues this week with Downs’ trial set for March 8.
