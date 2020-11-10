A public notice released by the U.S. Air Force on Oct. 28 states that relative risk site evaluation of 15 sites on Eielson Air Force Base where PFOS/PFOA has been released found all 15 sites fall under the high relative risk category.
According to the notice, relative risk site evaluations support the sequencing of environmental restoration work and are “used to evaluate the relative risk posed by an environmental restoration site in relation to other sites.”
“Relative risk is not the sole factor in determining the sequence of environmental restoration work, but it is an important consideration in the priority setting process,” according to the statement.
PFAS, also called perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a type of human-made chemicals that are found in firefighting foams often used at firefighting training sites and airports. Much of the PFAS contamination in Alaska is related to such activities.
PFAS are known as emerging contaminants, chemicals known to cause sickness in animals, but their exact health effects on humans aren’t well understood.
Not accounted for among the sites listed in the Eielson evaluation were Bear and Moose lakes.
Both of those lakes on Eielson were limited to catch and release fishing by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Sept. 24 after water quality testing by Eielson personnel and a private contractor found that surface water in both lakes exceeded Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Environmental Conservation health advisory levels for PFAS.
