When a North Pole mother and her son had their European trip interrupted by the coronavirus last month, they helped out another pair of travelers who were having a much worse experience due to thieves.
We only know about this because those travelers, who are from Canada, wrote to the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner to thank the pair from North Pole for their efforts.
“They’re not Santa’s elves, but two perfect angels,” wrote Donna Neumann, in an email explaining what happened. She was talking about Katie Giles and her son Patrick Sandstrom, 13.
“This winter we were doing our dream trip to Europe when the coronavirus struck,” she wrote. “On March 15, we, like so many others, were trying to get out of Spain before they closed the borders that night. We had booked a bus to Perpignan, France, only to arrive to find it canceled. After attempts to find another bus failed, we were able to get booked on a train.”
But after a sudden distraction, Neumann realized her backpack had just been stolen. Lost was all the identification for she and her husband Dave, all their money, all their electronics.
“Fast track to the train that we were able to board with a police report,” she wrote. “The train breaks down part way to Spain and that is where we meet Patrick and Katie Giles from North Pole, Alaska. We told them what had happened and they immediately, and never having seen us before, offered their assistance.”
“They said, you need to contact your family to let them know you are OK,” she wrote. “You need to contact the Canadian embassy to get passports. You need this phone. Take it and send it back when you return home.”
And with that Patrick handed over his cell phone.
“There really are no words to thank Patrick who willingly gave up his phone to strangers without a pause,” she wrote. “What young man gives up his communication device today?”
Contacted back home in North Pole, Katie Giles said she and her son were on an extended trip to Europe when the coronavirus interrupted their plans. It was a trip they wanted to take before Giles undergoes a kidney transplant. She is the daughter of Bill and June Rogers.
“We had a Europass for each of us and were visiting 12 countries,” she said “We were in Madrid when everything went kaboom.”
They met the Neumanns on a train and described them as wonderful people. He was an elementary school principal and she was a junior high school teacher, she said.
Patrick said he didn’t hesitate to hand over his phone.
“Mom already had her phone,” he said, pointing out they only needed one phone.
They remain in close contact with those troubled travelers who became friends. The Neumanns may even accept their invitation to visit North Pole. Meanwhile, mom and son are busy planning another trip in the fall, since this one got cut short by a couple weeks.
But the Neumanns will never forget their new North Pole friends.
“We saw the worst and the best of humanity on March 15 and they were the best,” she added.
