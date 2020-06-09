The Isom Creek Fire, which started Friday, grew to an estimated 5,000 acres Monday evening after “an isolated storm cell” brought high winds to the area.
According to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service, rain from the storm had little effect, while erratic winds exacerbated the burn. The fire, located near milepost 47 of the Dalton Highway just south of the Yukon River Crossing, remained at 5,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, resulting in smoke drifting into Fairbanks.
“The fire crossed the Dalton Highway in places,” the news release states. “Firefighters, supported by water-dropping aircraft and helicopters, are working directly along the fire’s edge.”
The Dalton Highway remained open as of Tuesday, but firefighters may occasionally halt traffic to keep staff and travelers safe during operations. The Alaska Fire Service asks drivers to use caution between mileposts 45-62 by driving slowly with headlights on due to low visibility. Drivers are asked not to stop on the highway in this area and are advised that the Yukon River Camp north of the Yukon River Bridge at milepost 56 is open for food, fuel and lodging.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire and some of the surrounding area to provide a safe operating environment for firefighting aircraft. For more information on the restriction, visit the Federal Aviation Administration’s website at bit.ly/2MGt52p
The fire reportedly reached the trans-Alaska oil pipeline but did not cause it any damage.
According to the news release, state and federal firefighting crews built indirect fire lines and conducted burnout operations Monday to remove any burnable vegetation ahead of the fire. The work took place along a two-track trail known as Hovercraft Road, from the Dalton Highway to the south bank of the Yukon River.
On Tuesday, crews continued work to keep the fire from moving west toward Alaska Native allotments, the Yukon River crossing and Alyeska Pump Station 6. A structure protection group used boats along the river to assess allotments and implement protection measures as necessary. Additional crews worked along the highway, establishing a fire line to hold the fire from moving beyond the highway corridor between mileposts 46-51.
