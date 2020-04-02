The state relies on individuals to act a certain way, even when there isn’t a pandemic, Gov. Mike Dunleavy told reporters earlier this week when asked about enforcing his recently laid out mandates limiting travel and social interaction.
The first mandate limits travel within the state and between communities with the exception of a few valid reasons:
“All in-state travel between communities, whether resident, worker, or visitor, is prohibited unless travel is to support critical infrastructure, or for critical personal needs. Certain Small Alaskan communities may implement further travel restriction pursuant to ‘Alaska Small Community Emergency Travel Order - Attachment B.’
“Personal travel is prohibited except as necessary to meet critical personal needs or work in critical infrastructure jobs. Critical personal needs include buying, selling, or delivering groceries and home goods; obtaining fuel for vehicles or residential needs; transporting family members for out-of-home care, essential health needs, or for purposes of child custody exchanges; receiving essential health care; providing essential health care to a family member; obtaining other important goods; and engaging in subsistence activities. Travelers are reminded to follow social distancing measures, including, to the extent reasonably feasible, keeping six feet away from others, avoiding crowded places, and limiting public gatherings to less than ten people.”
Airports, train stations, bus depots and other transportation facilities are required to inform travelers of the limitations and ask if they qualify for one of the exceptions but are not required to verify an individual’s response, the state notes.
The second mandate serves essentially as a shelter-in-place mandate, urging individuals to stay out of the public as much as possible except on very few occasions.
“All persons in Alaska, except for those engaged in essential health care services, public government services, and essential business activities, are mandated to remain at their place of residence and practice social distancing,” the mandate reads. “For the purpose of this mandate, social distancing is defined as maintaining a distance of six feet or greater from any individuals with whom you do not currently reside.
This means individuals should stay home or recreate outside but away from other people, and that’s about it.
An enforcement
challenge
Due to the many different moving pieces, enforcing the mandates remains complicated at best. The response will likely match the severity of the violation, though, the governor explained.
“We know occasionally we’re going to get folks, someone who will call and say they see two or three people walking down the street and they’re closer than six foot. That’s not good that they’re doing that,” he said. “But in terms of sending out law enforcement to go and find those three people is not necessarily going to happen.
“If we have a situation for example where we have a business or a planned get together of 25 people, 50 people, and the state gets wind of that, the state’s going to have a conversation with those individuals before that even happens and explain to them that there are laws on the books and that they could be in violation of those laws,” he said.
Dunleavy said the state is monitoring complaints from concerned citizens and will handle them on a case-by-case basis.
“If it’s an occasional situation where somebody’s just forgotten of they’re not thinking at the time; if there’s law enforcement, they may get a reminder,” he said. “It’s some of the larger violations that we’re really going to have to work on, because it’s with those larger violations where you have a lot of folks congregating that’s when you have a problem with folks spreading the virus.”
On a local level, enforcement remains similarly difficult.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Bryce Ward noted Wednesday the borough does not possess police authority due to being a second-class borough. Similarly, the borough does not have the authority needed to regulate businesses to the level needed to enforce the governor’s mandates regarding non-essential business closures.
“Really we’re just taking an educational role in it at this point. We don’t have the ability to do enforcement,” Ward said.
For the city of Fairbanks, Mayor Jim Matherly said he’s been fielding many calls from concerned residents reporting what they deem as possible violations, most of which he tries to handle himself.
“When I get a phone call regarding someone’s concern with a business, I will try to find to found out who that business is and then I will take a look, I always default back to the mandates,” Matherly said. “I will go to the latest mandate, or the proper mandate, always and read it thoroughly to find out if a person that is concerned doesn’t need to be concerned. If it’s an issue, I will oftentimes even call the businesses.
“I’ve called a few people and said there is this mandate in place,” he said. “Am I enforcing it by knocking on doors or sending people down? No. Many times, I’m just calling people on the phone.”
You can be penalized
While law enforcement will not be patrolling for mandate violators, individuals who are caught violating a mandate will be punished.
For example, a 71-year-old Fairbanks man arrested for driving under the influence Tuesday evening was also charged with violation of Health Mandate 011, according to a news release on the Alaska State Trooper website.
Troopers responded to a report of a man slumped over his steering wheel on the Steese Highway and found Gerald Carney in his vehicle. Investigation revealed Carney was under the influence. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct and charged with the health mandate violation because troopers determined his actions did not meet the governor’s social distancing criteria that went into effect March 28.
Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters said Carney was not traveling to meet a critical personal need and is not the owner or employee of a critical infrastructure business — identifiers that may give individuals a valid reason to be driving.
“The only reason he was out and about was simply to drive, and he was intoxicated,” Peters said. “He wasn’t recreating or walking his dog or anything like that.”
Peters said the public should know that troopers only stop people for probable cause and aren’t targeting possible health mandate violators.
“Troopers are not pulling people over just for being out driving. By and large, whether it’s a state trooper or a municipal officer, we’re not out to just give them a citation, but there are unfortunately some situations where it’s going to be necessary to charge somebody,” Peters said, noting the serious nature of the pandemic and the public’s response to it.
“The mandates aren’t being issued lightly. There’s a good reason behind them, and we do expect Alaskans to step up to the plate and abide by them.”
