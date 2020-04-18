In a record surge, the state of Alaska received more than 32,000 unemployment claims in the month of March. That’s a 637% increase from numbers reported in March 2019, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The massive influx of Alaskans without jobs is directly tied to large-scale economic closures mandated to stem the spread of COVID-19. Labor Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter called the economic impacts “startling.”
“It’s no secret that the economic disruptions caused by COVID-19 have strained unemployment insurance systems across the country. Alaska is no different,” Ledbetter told reporters Friday. “Since this began, we have processed more than 40,000 claims.”
The Fairbanks North Star Borough saw an increase of about 300 unemployment claims between February and March of this year but a surprising decrease in claims when comparing March 2019 and March 2020 by about 45 claims.
“It’s not yet clear why some parts of the state didn’t show a rise in claimants from last March, but that is certain to change when April numbers become available next month,” according to a Labor Department news release Friday.
The regions with the sharpest increase in unemployment claims in March were the Anchorage area, Mat-Su Borough and Kenai Peninsula Borough.
Claims in the Municipality of Anchorage shot up by more than 2,000 between February and March of this year.
If claims continue at this rate, the state’s unemployment trust fund, which currently sits at about $488 million, would be empty in about 52 weeks. That is unlikely to happen, however, as federal relief funding approved by Congress in March is set to kick in later this month.
Additionally, as Alaska continues to see a flattening of the anticipated curve in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said he hopes to get Alaskans back to work, with his sights set on the retail sector first.
While food and hospitality related industries have been hit the hardest, reflected in the highest percentage of unemployment claims, that sector will likely see sustained limitations due to physical distancing mandates that will remain in place for the time being.
“We want to do this as quick as possible but not at the expense of the health of Alaskans,” Dunleavy told reporters earlier this week.
