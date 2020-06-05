A 31-year-old Elim man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly transporting thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, cannabis bud and cannabis concentrate to Elim with the intent to sell.
According to a news release posted on the Alaska State Trooper website, the Bethel office of the Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team received information on Monday that Samuel Davis had purchased a large amount of alcohol, cannabis and cannabis concentrate — also known as dabs — in Anchorage. The informant said Davis planned to drive his boat from Fairbanks up the Yukon River and across a portion of Norton Sound to Elim.
Elim is a village of about 330 people located on the Seward Peninsula, 96 miles east of Nome. The village is a local option community and bans the importation and sale of alcohol.
The Nome WAANT office got word Wednesday that Davis had arrived in the village. WAANT officers, troopers and wildlife troopers searched Davis’ home and seized approximately 20 liters of alcohol, 1,081 grams of cannabis and 665 grams of dabs, according to the news release.
The Elim street value of the alcohol is estimated at $5,200, the cannabis at $54,050 and the dabs at $66,500.
Law enforcement also seized the 17-foot Key Largo 170 boat that Davis used to transport the contraband to the village.
Davis was arrested and charged with third- and fourth-degree drugs misconduct, importing alcohol to a dry village and selling alcohol without a license. All charges are felonies.
Davis was arraigned in Nome court on Friday. Online court records show an online bail payment of $2,000.
