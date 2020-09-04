Updated 5:26 p.m.: Pioneer Park’s playground, portable toilets, open areas, picnic shelters and a few vendors are open, but an electrical problem has shut down concessionaires early this summer.
"We are sorry to advise that the park will now be closed for the remainder of the 2020 summer season,” said a Thursday post on a Pioneer Park social media page. “The normal end of summer date is Labor Day; however, this power failure is much more complicated than originally thought.”
The power outage impacting cabins at Pioneer Park was reported at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which operates Pioneer Park.
Underground electrical lines in the parking lot between the Frontage Road and the Salmon Bake appear to be the source of the problem, Livingston said in an email.
The borough is hiring a contractor to evaluate and make repairs, she said.
“Over the last few years we have replaced two transformers and their associated underground electrical lines within Pioneer Park,” Livingston wrote.
“This particular location was not identified as needing replacement,” she said.
The Pioneer Museum, the S & T Barkery and the Bag Ladies of Fairbanks will remain open through the holiday weekend, according to Livingston.
Outdoor facilities, such as the playgrounds, will continue to be open to the public.
Three vendors are shut down, according to Livingston.
Anyone with questions about the park is advised to contact the park's staff by email at pioneerpark@fnsb.us.
"Much thanks to our many visitors to Pioneer Park this summer and when these repairs are finished we will look ahead to 2021!," a social media post stated.
