A recent list from the state Department of Health and Social Services outlining all elective procedures and surgeries to be canceled across Alaska until this summer aligns closely with recommendations from the American College of Surgeons with a few exceptions — one of which is the inclusion of surgical abortions.
The list is an amendment to a state health mandate urging the cancellation or postponement of elective procedures to free up health care capacity for COVID-19 care. The addition to the mandate clarifies that abortions should be postponed until June 15 unless the life of the mother is at risk.
The shift away from American College of Surgeons guidelines has garnered criticism from both health care stakeholders and state lawmakers but support from the Alaska Family Council.
Jessica Cler, director of Planned Parenthood Alaska, said inclusion of surgical abortions was a political decision.
“The bottom line is, abortion is an essential, time-sensitive medical procedure, as medical experts like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology have recognized,” she said. “It is shameful to see elected officials exploit a public health crisis to score political points and restrict abortion access.
“As the people of Alaska do their part to keep each other healthy, we expect our public officials to rise to the challenge of this health care crisis and work to expand access, not restrict care,” she said.
Alaska Sens. Tom Begich, D-Anchorage, and Jessie Kiehl, D-Juneau, each wrote an letter of objection to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink on Wednesday.
“I am disappointed. Pregnancy termination ias clearly indicated as an activity where significant delay could cause significant harm,” Begich wrote. “This is an attempt to foist an unconstitutional and political talking point into a medical pandemic.
“It is inconsistent with good medical practice, and I believe you know that,” he wrote.
Kiehl, in his letter, asked for the decision to be changed.
“It violates the trust of the Alaskans I represent,” he wrote, “You need to act immediately to restore Alaskans’ trust in you and the team you lead. The stakes for our state are too high for you to let this stand.”
When asked by reporters on multiple occasions about the inclusion of the clause, Gov. Mike Dunleavy — a vocal opponent of abortion in the past — said the move was not political. But he did not elaborate on why the decision to steer away from national medical advice was made.
“I know some may want to think it’s something other than it’s not, but the reality is we’re trying to get as much (personal protective equipment) as possible,” Dunleavy said. “The idea that in this particular case from a health perspective that we’re singling out one or two outfits, it’s not the case. Politics, we can talk about that when we get beyond this but that’s not what’s happening in this case.”
Zink made similar statements, pointing to a general concern for the health of Alaskans but providing little detail on the decision itself.
“My 100% mission is the health and well-being of all Alaskans, and honestly that’s a really hard job in the middle of a world pandemic,” she said. “I really try to stay out of the political aspect of it,” Zink said.
Jim Minnery, director of the Alaska Family Council, published a newsletter shortly after the initial mandate amendment was announced supporting Dunleavy’s decision.
“With the kind of outrage Planned Parenthood and their abortion apologists are spewing at Governor Dunleavy now, I think it’s safe to say he’s on target,” Minnery wrote. “Recently he clarified that surgical abortions are included among the medical procedures that must be canceled or delayed to save lives during the COVID-19 crisis.
“For those who have long advocated for abortion as a ‘choice’, they’ve done some interesting pivots to message the termination of unborn lives as now ‘essential’ to be treated different than all other medical services.”
The group quickly formed a petition to thank Dunleavy for taking action against abortion.