The Alaska Republican Party has submitted three names of possible replacements for the now-empty House District 30 seat. These names have been transmitted to Gov. Mike Dunleavy who would normally choose one and submit the appointment to the House to be either approved or rejected by a majority of House Republicans.
The appointee will fill the seat currently left vacant by the recent death of Kenai Republican Rep. Gary Knopp, who was killed earlier this month in a plane crash.
But with this year being an election year and Knopp’s empty seat being up for election, nothing about the process is entirely clear.
The Alaska GOP has submitted Ronald Gillham, a Soldotna Republican who was already running for Knopp’s seat as it is; Derek Leichliter, a Soldotna Republican who owns Legacy Electric; and Charlene Tautfest, a Soldotna Republican who has served as chair of the Alaska Mental Health Board, a council member of the Governor’s Council on Disabilities and Special Education and a board member for the Alaska Commission on Housing and Homeless.
There are 23 House Republicans. In order for an appointee to be approved, 12 Republicans must approve. That might not be a problem as more than 12 of the House Republicans caucus together in the House Republican Minority caucus.
But, the fact that 2020 is an election year means the process could be different than other appointments made in recent years.
The seat for House District 30 expires on the first day of the regular legislative session, which will begin in January, House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, explains.
Therefore, any appointment made by the governor would require a special session to be called in order for House Republicans to confirm Knopp’s replacement before the term expires. And even if the governor were to call a special session to confirm his appointment, the new representative would only hold the seat until the beginning of the next regular legislative session when the victor of this year’s race for the seat takes over, rendering the appointment largely ceremonial.
It gets even more complicated when one of the appointees, Gillham, is running for the same seat he was submitted for by the Alaska Republican Party.
Gillham ran in the Republican primary against Soldotna Republican Kelly Wolf to be the Republican candidate for the November election. Gillham received about 61% of the vote and will compete against James Baisden, a nonaffiliated candidate from Kenai.
If Dunleavy chooses one of the other two appointees, calls a special session and all goes as planned with the House Republicans approving the appointment, they would hold the seat until January when the election winner takes over — rendering the appointment largely ceremonial.
However, if Gillham is Dunleavy’s pick and then ends up winning the election, he will just hold the seat about three months more than his elected term.
See how complicated this gets?
It may just make more sense to hold off and wait for the election process to run its course but a spokesman for Dunleavy says the governor isn’t quite sure how he will proceed yet.
