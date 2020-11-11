Officials are counting absentee, questioned and early ballots at Fairbanks Region III Election Office on Nov. 10, 2020. Observing the count are former City Council member David Pruhs; incumbent Alaska House District 5 Rep. Adam Wool; state Sen. Scott Kawasaki; Mike Prax representing District 3; candidate for state House District 5 Kevin McKinley; and former state Rep. David Guttenberg. Alena Naiden/News-Miner