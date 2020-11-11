Grier Hopkins and Adam Wool, both Democratic incumbents in the Alaska House of Representatives, have pulled ahead of their Republican opponents after a huge batch of outstanding ballots was counted by the state Division of Elections.
A partial count of absentee and early votes flipped the race for House District 4, giving Hopkins a 443-vote lead as of Tuesday evening with some ballots in the district yet to be counted. Republican challenger Keith Kurber had previously led Hopkins by 457 votes.
“It feels better than being down,” said Hopkins, who is hoping to serve a second term representing Ester, Goldstream, areas of Fox and areas of Farmers Loop Road.
Wool grabbed a 154-vote lead over his Republican challenger, Kevin McKinley, who saw a 471-vote lead evaporate after absentee and early votes were counted.
If elected, Wool will serve a fourth term representing House District 5, encompassing Chena Pump areas and much of West Fairbanks.
He said in a text message that it’s a “very good trend.”
“I’m very confident now,” he wrote.
Questioned ballots for all of the House races were still pending as of press time on Tuesday, according to State Division of Elections Spokeswoman Tiffany Montemayor.
The counting of tens of thousands of absentee and early ballots did not change the outcome for most of Alaska’s political races.
U.S. Senate
Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan lost a little ground from last week but still leads independent candidate Dr. Al Gross by 52,995 votes as of the Tuesday afternoon update.
Sullivan holds 58.41% of votes compared with Gross, who has 36.37%. Gross, a first-time political candidate, is waiting for all votes to be counted before conceding the election.
U.S. House
Two-time challenger and independent candidate Alyse Galvin hopes to replace Don Young, who has been serving in Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat since 1973, but Young has maintained a strong lead with 58.97% of the vote after the outstanding ballots were added to the tally Tuesday. The Division of Elections update showed Galvin with 97,420 votes to Young’s 141,181 votes.
Ballot Measure 1
Alaska voters said no to increasing taxes on Alaska’s three largest oil fields on the North Slope. The counting of the additional ballots did not change that. But the measure gained a little ground, moving from 35.3% yes votes to 38.42% yes votes, after outstanding absentee and early votes were counted on Tuesday.
Ballot Measure 2
Voters also overwhelmingly said no to ranked choice voting and an open primary election system. The updated ballot count brought the numbers to 109,371 yes votes and 124,901 no votes, according to the update by the Division of Elections.
Alaska Supreme Court Justice Sue Carney
Supreme Court Justice Sue Carney faced opposition from evangelicals unhappy with her rulings on abortion rights. The campaign against her did not appear to resonate with voters. About 60 % voted to retain her, the updated numbers show.
Senate District B
Republican newcomer Robert Myers appears to be headed to the Alaska Senate to represent the Goldstream Valley and areas of North Pole.
Myers led nonpartisan candidate Marna Sanford for Senate District B by more than 4,100 votes on Election Day. The counting of outstanding ballots shrunk his lead to 3,839 votes as of Tuesday afternoon. Myers will replace Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, whom he defeated in the Republican primary in August.
House District 1
For House District 1, covering downtown Fairbanks and areas of Fort Wainwright, Republican incumbent Rep. Bart LeBon is still leading with 733 more votes than Democratic opponent Christopher Quist after additional ballots were counted Tuesday. He won his first term against Democrat Kathryn Dodge two years ago by a single vote.
House District 2
Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson looks to be sliding into his sixth term with 69.68% of the vote as of Tuesday afternoon.
The former Fairbanks mayor has held District 2, which includes Fort Wainwright and surrounding neighborhoods, since 2011 and served as House Majority Leader last year. His challenger this year was Democratic candidate Jeremiah Youmans.
House District 3
Republican appointee Rep. Mike Prax won his first election to North Pole’s House District 3, running unopposed and grabbing 96.39% of the vote. He filled the seat earlier this year after former North Pole Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson resigned to accept a position with the State of Alaska Office of Children’s Services.
House District 6
Republican Mike Cronk solidified his lead over four opponents for House District 6, a massive rural district that snakes up the eastern side of Alaska and curls over the top of Fairbanks, dipping down into the Denali Borough. As of Tuesday afternoon, Cronk held a two-to-one lead over his closest challenger, Democrat Julia Hnilicka.
On election night, Cronk led Hnilicka by more than 1,800 votes and that lead held steady after early and some absentee ballots were counted Tuesday. Cronk is on track to replace three-time incumbent and Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico, who is retiring from the Legislature.
Nonpartisan candidates Vernon Carlson, Deborah Riley and Elijah Verhagen together received fewer than 1,000 votes.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.