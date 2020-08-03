An Air Force squadron commander died while cycling from Fairbanks to Circle on Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle driven by a fellow airman, according to Alaska State Troopers. Another airman was also struck by the vehicle and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
At roughly 6 a.m. Saturday, troopers received a report from a motorist stating he had struck two cyclists near mile 125 Steese Highway, roughly 2.8 miles west of Central.
According to a trooper dispatch, the three airmen “were traveling as a group,” taking it in turns to ride on the two bicycles with one person driving the vehicle.
The deceased was identified by troopers as 37-year-old Maj. Michael "Cal" Gentry, 354th Contracting Squadron commander. According to a news release, Gentry was pronounced dead on scene.
Troopers notified the Rescue Coordination Center. Emergency medical personnel from Fort Wainwright responded to the scene by helicopter and airlifted Gentry's body and the injured cyclist to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The injured cyclist was treated and released.
“They were taking turns riding bicycles and driving the support vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Ram truck,” the trooper dispatch states, adding that the driver inadvertently struck the two cyclists as he was following them on the Steese Highway.
The driver's identity is being withheld as the investigation continues.
Gentry’s next of kin was notified by Eielson Air Force Base command staff.
“Our entire team is heartbroken at the loss of Cal Gentry to this tragic accident,” said Col. Shawn Anger, 354th Fighter Wing commander, in a news release. “He loved anything and everything outdoors and there is at least a little solace knowing Cal died doing something he loved.”
Gentry graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2007. He served in overseas and deployed locations throughout his career as a contracting officer and assumed command of the 354th Contracting Squadron in June 2018. He is survived by his mother, wife, and two sons.
“Cal was an incredible leader in our wing, in our Air Force, and in every community to which he belonged,” Anger said. “Cal was one of the most impressive individuals I’ve ever had the privilege to serve alongside. He was an athlete, academic, innovator, go-getter, you name it — he could do it. On top of all of his talent, he was a devoted family man. Cal will be missed dearly by all who knew him.”
Gentry’s military decorations include the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Joint Service Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster.
Any Eielson members affected by Gentry's death can contact the mental health office on base at 907-377-3071, the Base Chapel at 907-377-2130, or the Military & Family Life counselor at 907-799-6921.
