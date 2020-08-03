A U.S. Air Force squadron commander stationed at Eielson Air Force Base died due to injuries suffered during an accident involving a vehicle on Saturday. Another airman was injured during the incident, but was released from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after treatment.
According to a news release, 37-year-old Maj. Michael ‘Cal’ Gentry, 354th Contracting Squadron commander, was struck by a vehicle while on a cycling trip from Fairbanks to Circle. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Two other airmen were involved in the accident. One airman sustained injuries, was treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and released. The names of the surviving airmen have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
“Our entire team is heartbroken at the loss of Cal Gentry to this tragic accident,” said Col. Shawn Anger, 354th Fighter Wing commander, via news release. “He loved anything and everything outdoors and there is at least a little solace knowing Cal died doing something he loved.”
Gentry graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2007. He served in both overseas and deployed locations throughout his career as a contracting officer and assumed command of the 354th CONS in June 2018. Gentry is survived by his mother, wife, and two sons.
“Cal was an incredible leader in our wing, in our Air Force, and in every community to which he belonged,” Anger said via news release. “Cal was one of the most impressive individuals I’ve ever had the privilege to serve alongside. He was an athlete, academic, innovator, go-getter, you name it — he could do it. On top of all of his talent, he was a devoted family man. Cal will be missed dearly by all who knew him.”
Gentry’s military decorations include the Air Force Achievement medal, the Air Force Commendation medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Joint Service commendation medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster.
Eielson members who are affected by this loss can contact the mental health office on base at 907-377-3071, the base chapel at 907-377-2130, or the military and family life counselor at 907-799-6921.
