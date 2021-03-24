The U.S. Air Force is expanding its in-flight refueling aircraft at Eielson Air Force Base pending an environmental review.
Four KC-135 Stratotankers could arrive as soon as next year. Alaska’s congressional delegation is applauding the move, which is expected to bring 220 additional active duty personnel to the air base.
This expansion comes after the addition of roughly 1,300 military members for the bed-down of the F-35s.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, belongs to the Senate Committee on Armed Services.
“With more than 100 fifth-generation fighter aircraft soon to be based in Alaska, these KC-135 aircraft — and the potential for next generation tankers, like the KC-46 — are necessary for sustaining the hub of air combat power,” Sullivan said in a prepared statement. “Further, this added capability enhances our nation’s ability to surge F-22 and F-35 aircraft forward to the Indo-Pacific and Europe in a crisis or conflict, bolstering the credible deterrent America presents to our great power competitors — China and Russia.”
The four tankers are planned to be added to an existing Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker squadron, bringing the squadron’s total KC-135 aircraft to 12, according to an announcement by the U.S. Air Force.
Stratotankers are a military refueling aircraft developed from the Boeing 367-80 prototype and have been used in combat situations to extend the range of tactical fighters and bombers since the Vietnam War.
Sullivan, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Congressman Don Young, R-Alaska, wrote a letter on Friday to Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth and Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. welcoming the new aircraft at Eielson.
“Alaska is a critical strategic location, and our state’s profile will only grow larger as the Arctic continues to evolve,” Young said in a prepared statement. “The arrival of KC-135s underscores our state’s importance in Arctic policy and will bring increased refueling capacity at a crucial time.”
Murkowski commended the Air Force for “recognizing Eielson — and Alaska’s — geostrategic importance.”
“These additional assets will play a significant role supporting the largest concentration of fifth generation aircraft in the world as our military continues to focus on the Indo-Pacific and sharpens its focus on the Arctic,” read Murkowski’s statement. “This move will also improve access to unparallelled training opportunities at the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex at Eielson, which provides real-world preparation that is invaluable for our military personnel. I remain committed to supporting the Air Force’s regional mission of deterrence, vigilance, and defense and will continue to push for further improvements to America’s posture in the Arctic.”
