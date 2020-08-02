One Eielson Air Force Base airman was killed and another injured in an off-base accident Saturday morning.
The accident involved three airmen assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing, according to according to a news release issued Saturday by the wing’s public affairs office.
The deceased airman was pronounced dead on scene by Alaska State Troopers. The release does not state the nature or location of the accident or if the airmen were on duty at the time.
The name of the deceased will be held until 24 hours after notification of next of kin.
The incident is under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to the release.
The 354th Fighter Wing public affairs office did not reply Saturday to a News-Miner email requesting additional details about the incident.