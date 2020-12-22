Last Friday was a busy one at Eielson Air Force Base.
The 354th Fighter Wing and Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing completed a readiness exercise, known as an “Elephant Walk” that demonstrates the wing’s capability to “rapidly generate combat airpower,” according to a Monday media release from the Air Force.
Also on Friday, the 354th Fighter Wing conducted a squadron reactivation and assumption of command for a new squadron.
The 355th Fighter Squadron will be the second F-35 squadron stood up at Eielson.
“The activation of the two combat fighter squadrons is a key milestone of the F-35 beddown which will continue to bring 54 fifth generation fighter aircraft and approximately 1,500 additional personnel to the base to support the increased mission capabilities. The last of the fighter jets are scheduled to arrive at the end of 2021,” the Monday release reads.
The reactivation of the 355th Fighter Squadron also has historical significance locally, as the squadron, known as the Fighting Falcons, last flew A-10 Thunderbolt IIs out of Eielson in 2007. Lt. Col. Samuel C. Chipman will assume command of the 355th Fighter Squadron.
“The squadron’s primary mission is the suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter-air missions,” Lt. Col. Chipman said. “Having two combat-coded F-35A squadrons at Eielson Air Force Base will provide the U.S. Pacific Air Forces and combatant commanders across the globe additional asset and deployment options, should the need arise to deter aggression by our adversaries.”
The Elephant Walk exercise included 32 F-35As, F-16 Fighting Falcons and KC-135 Stratotankers that showed “the wings’ ability to integrate and seamlessly carry out the mission amid a global pandemic,” according to the Monday release. “Dozens of maintainers and support Airmen participated in the exercise ensuring all jets launched safely and successfully in subzero temperatures.”
“Every Airman across the Fighter Wing contributed to today’s event, and we proved what our team is capable of ... supporting, defending, or delivering 5th generation airpower and advanced training,” said Col. David Berkland, 354th FW commander. “Stay tuned, because our combat capability will continue to grow, and I’m incredibly proud of the disciplined, professional, combat-focused approach our team displayed today.”