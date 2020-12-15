All students who wish to learn in a classroom with their teachers will be back in school by Feb. 1 under a plan approved by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education on Monday.
The vote to open schools was 4-3 and came after months of education leaders agonizing over whether to open schools amid rising coronavirus case numbers in Alaska.
Jennifer Luke, who voted to open schools along with Matthew Sampson, Maggie Matheson and April Smith, said she is worried about the welfare of thousands of children who have not been in school since March.
“I am worried about the social emotional wellbeing of students,” Luke said.
After winter break, school will begin on Jan. 6 using the remote learning model, according to a school district news release.
The “accelerated return to school plan” begins Jan. 19 to give time for a possible holiday-related spike in virus transmission to settle down.
The elementary schools will start bringing in students first followed by middle schools and high schools. In-person classes will be held five days a week, and the school day will remain shorter than a normal school day, ending sometime after lunch to provide public education workers time for planning, cleaning and contract tracing when there’s a COVID-19 outbreak.
Face masks will be required in public schools, which are being instructed to follow COVID-19 mitigation practices to the best of their ability.
Education leaders are hoping that reduced enrollment numbers, excess classroom space and extra staffing will help schools maintain small groups of students. Groups of 10 or fewer are recommended under state and federal guidelines for coronavirus mitigation. Private schools in Fairbanks have been functional with as many as 19 students in a class.
Those families wishing to remain in remote learning will have an avenue to do so, according to the plan approved by the Board of Education.
Administrators are expecting roughly half to three-quarters of enrolled students to show up for in-person classes. They may not be able to maintain 6 feet of distance in every classroom, they said.
The school district has about 11,300 enrolled students with about 2,000 of those students in a home-school or online program. School buildings collectively have room for as many as 16,200 students. The district has about 35 schools.
Overall enrollment is down by about 15%. When students who are doing home-school and eLearning are added, that’s almost a 25% reduction in students over last year.
The school district has been offering limited services at school buildings to high school athletes, special education students, children without home internet and at-risk students.
Alaska’s virus fatality rate is one of the lowest among the states.
Since the school year started Aug. 20 in remote learning status, parents have complained about social isolation, too much screen time and a lack of quality learning compared with in-person classes, while education workers have encouraged the district to remain in remote learning for the sake of public health and workplace safety.
School board President Tim Doran pressed for the school district to remain in remote learning status, or to continue with a slow approach to bringing in students, for consistency and because the school district is in the high risk operational zone for virus transmission.
Coronavirus case numbers in the borough are almost six times the threshold for in-person learning under state guidelines known as Alaska Smart Start 2020.
“We’re in a very very high red zone,” Doran said. “I wish our numbers were lower. They are not.”
Critics of opening schools told the school board that many education workers will probably quit rather than working in conditions where they do not feel safe. One testifier wrote that the school board should not ask schools to open when the board does not feel safe enough to meet in person.
Doran said there were 287 “testimonies,” mostly emails, and roughly 85% of them opposed opening schools in January. Board member April Smith said she has talked with education workers who wish for schools to open, but are afraid to speak out because it would be going against their unions.
The two military advisers on the school board recommended against opening schools. U.S. Army Col. Christopher Ruga said it will make it harder for Fort Wainwright to remain mission ready because children may catch the virus, bring it home and infect military family members.
“We want to avoid any increases in those scenarios,” he said.
Superintendent Karen Gaborik said they won’t know for sure how many students will show up until schools open. She is anticipating some students to switch from eLearning and home-school to in-person classes. On the other hand, administrators also suspect some families in blended learning will decide to keep their students home instead of sending them to school.
Gaborik will host an online information session sometime this week to provide more details on the school openings, a school district news release stated.
Jen Martel, risk manager for the Fairbanks North Star Borough, told the school board it’s critical that virus mitigation plans are followed.
“Mitigation plans make a difference, and others must buy in,” she said.
Contact tracing investigations are important and time consuming. They should not be shortchanged, Martel added.
The school district has 60,000-70,000 face masks and 9,000 reusable face shields, according to Andy DeGraw, chief operations officer.
Few parents wrote to the school board about Monday’s vote but hundreds wrote comments at the end of a survey in October, and they called for resuming in-person classes.
Sampson, a big proponent of opening schools, said he has talked to medical professionals in Fairbanks and elsewhere who believe schools should be open for the benefit of children.
“Overwhelmingly, I believe the community wants the option of going back to school,” Sampson said.
More than 100 people in Alaska are hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospital numbers are down from earlier this month. The number of people on a ventilator in Alaska on Tuesday was down by almost two-thirds compared with early December.
