Three unions representing more than 1,500 public education workers at 35 Fairbanks area schools put out a statement Friday criticizing the school board’s decision to open schools to any students next month.
The Fairbanks Education Association, the Education Support Staff Association and the Fairbanks Principals Association all say students in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District should remain in remote learning status while the district is in the high risk zone for COVID-19 transmission.
New daily virus cases in the borough are over six times the threshold for holding in-person classes under the school district’s risk management matrix, which uses the same metrics as the state of Alaska. The thresholds were originally established as the standard for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Roughly 10,000 students in the Fairbanks district have not attended classes in school buildings since March, and the school board last week voted 4-3 to open schools to any student wishing to attend by Feb. 1.
“FEA’s members have expressed their concerns in surveys and public testimony before the school board time and time again,” said Sandi Ryan, teachers union president, in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, that message was rejected by the FNSBSD School Board.”
The unions, in a news release, called on the board to “take a more measured, cautious, and planned approach to safety protocols and advice from medical experts.”
After winter break, classes for public education students in the Fairbanks area begin Jan. 6 in remote learning status and schools will start inviting students into buildings on Jan. 19 starting with the youngest children. The delay is to allow a possible holiday-driven spike in COVID-19 cases to settle down. The school bus contractor also needs time to ramp up.
The school board is calling on schools to require face masks, limit the mixing of students and to deploy social distancing to the best of their abilities. The board allowed schools to continue with reduced hours of instruction to provide more time for planning and virus mitigation.
Options for students to continue with home learning will continue to be offered. A survey of parents and guardians is underway.
In a communication to teachers’ union members last week, Ryan wrote that the school board is disregarding state and federal guidelines and ignoring expert advice. She said that the board dismissed the opinions of education workers and “the message was direct and sad — employees do not matter.”
State guidelines for holding in-person classes recommend classes of 10 or fewer students but in the medium risk zone. Public education administrators have said that they probably won’t be able to offer, in every case, classes as low as 10 students next month. Private schools in Fairbanks have been open since August and have been operating with classes of as many as 19 students.
Ryan thanked teachers for an outpouring of emails, while also rejecting the notion that labor unions have worked to influence school board decisions.
The board received almost 300 communications, and President Tim Doran said last week that 85% were opposed to opening schools. Other school board members said that most of the communication came from school district employees.
Ryan said teachers are urging the board to “be professional” and to listen to the experts.
Physicians advising the Board of Education have refused to make the call about opening schools, saying it’s a board decision, and have outlined COVID-19 risks and the best practices for containing the virus in school buildings. High transmission rates in a community mean schools are vulnerable to high transmission rates. Virus mitigation is key, many physicians have said.
Children age 15 and younger are more likely to die of the flu than of COVID-19, according to Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer.
Some students are getting services at public schools. High school athletes and high-needs students, including some special education students and those without internet, have been receiving limited in-person services. Alaska’s COVID-19 fatality rate of 0.04% is one of the lowest among the U.S. states, though hospital capacity in Alaska is limited and — at times — has been strained.
The school district has had 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 108 of the cases attributed to school staff, according to the district information dashboard. At least two schools have closed for a period of time due to virus exposure.
Ryan said blaming the unions for education leaders’ decision to limit school access is “ignorant.”
She wrote in the communication to teachers: “Whenever statements like this come up, I have dismissed them as ignorant. The board members who were making them need some help in seeing their errors; you know, a little education.”
FEA’s position on opening schools is based on the opinions of its membership, Ryan wrote. The support staff and principals’ unions agree with the FEA, according to a news release.
“Returning to in-person instruction remains a top priority of the Education Support Staff Association, but it must be done in a way that ensures the safety of all district employees and especially the students in our schools,” said Jasmine Adkins-Brown, president of the support staff union, in a prepared statement. “We have put in countless hours to develop our reopening and mitigation plans in good faith. It’s frustrating to have that work discarded and ignored while infection rates are near an all-time high.”
Sarah Gillam is the president of the principals association.
“Prior to the special meeting, the FPA board submitted a statement to the school board recognizing all of the work at the state level by medical professionals to develop the guidelines, as well as the collaborative effort by educators creating plans to meet those guidelines at the local level,” Gillam said in a prepared statement. “The FPA board acknowledged the integral role schools play in our community on many levels and believes that following the state guidance is essential to meet the safety and learning needs of our school communities.”
According to Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the school district, 18 teachers and school support staff have resigned since July 31 citing COVID-19 as the reason.
“We attempted to work with each of those to see if we can provide accommodations or leave options, and in the end, they chose to resign their position,” McCulloch wrote in an email.
