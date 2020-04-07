Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced this afternoon a collection of operating budget vetoes, including cuts to K-12 education and the Alaska Marine Highway.
The governor defended his vetoes by pointing to the federal CARES Act recently signed into law by President Donald Trump as a way to make up some of the cut funding.
Dunleavy vetoed $30 million from education by reducing K-12 funding passed by the Legislature last month and deleting all state funding lawmakers included for the state's school bond debt reimbursement to local governments.
The governor told reporters today the reduced education funding will be made up through federal funding for education included in the CARES act, adding that "many" but not all of his vetoes will be covered by that funding.
One particular veto that likely won't be made up by emergency COVID-19 federal funding is a $334,700 cut to the state's appellate court system.
Last year, Dunleavy vetoed that exact amount from the courts over an abortion ruling he disagreed with. The veto was included in legal grounds outlined by the group seeking to recall the governor from office. The group claims the veto was punitive and violates the separation of powers clause of the state Constitution.
A Superior Court judge approved the recall grounds earlier this year.
In February, Dunleavy made a point to amend his December budget proposal to restore the $334,700 to the appellate courts –– claiming, however, that the restoration had nothing to do with the legal gains made in the recall case just days before.
Now the dollar amount has returned with a $334,700 veto to the court system included in the list of 108 line item budget vetoes rolled out by the governor earlier today.
The governor signed the budget with his vetoes Monday and told reporters this afternoon he hopes the Legislature will come back to session from an extended recess to address the vetoes and include a supplemental Alaska Permanent Fund dividend he had hoped would pass.
This story will be updated.
