An earthquake that one Healy resident called a "dish-rattler" was recorded at 10:23 a.m. today.
The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0, was centered 6 miles northeast of Cantwell at a depth of 6.6 miles. It was felt widely in the Denali Park area, including Healy and Cantwell.
Students at the Cantwell School were studying earthquakes at the time. School Principal Jeni Mason posted on social media. "Our students are studying the earthquakes that have happened in Alaska and near Cantwell," she wrote. "Today we experienced the real deal. ... We are all safe and were well-prepared for what to do in the event of an earthquake. It felt like two strong rattling jolts underneath our feet."