Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election began today across the state and drew lines of voters eager to beat the Election Day crowd.
A line of more than 60 voters stretched the length of the hallway in the state building off 7th Avenue in downtown Fairbanks just before noon today. Fresh snow accumulated outside as Fairbanks saw its first day of substantial snowfall. Hallways featured caution signs against wet floors.
Voters of all ages waited in line for upward of 45 minutes in order to cast their votes for president, vice president, Alaska seats for the U.S. House and Senate, state representatives and senators, a state Supreme Court justice, district judgeships and two state ballot measures.
Older residents waited in wheelchairs and leaned against the wall while some younger voters sat on the floor waiting for the line to move.
Reports from previous voters noted a line had already formed when the elections office opened for early voting at 8 a.m.
Early voting will continue daily until the Nov. 3 election.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.