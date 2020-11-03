According to preliminary election night results, Alaska voters are leaning against a ballot measure that seeks to rewrite elements of the state’s oil and gas tax policy. If the remaining thousands of uncounted votes shift to favor the initiative, Ballot Measure 1 would increase taxes on three of the largest oil fields on the North Slope — Prudhoe Bay, owned by three top oil producers, and the Kuparuk and Colville units owned by ConocoPhillips.
Supporters of the ballot measure are pushing the message that Alaska deserves its “fair share” of oil revenue.
Early results from election night show Alaska voters seem to disagree with that call. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, votes against Ballot Measure 1 led support for the initiative by nearly 28,000 votes.
But with only 45% of state precincts reporting day-of votes and tens of thousands of absentee ballots that won't be counted until next week, the winds could easily shift on this issue.
Throughout a contentious campaign, the ballot measure gained the support of some business officials and some legislators who seek a change in structure but has faced harsh criticism from industry officials who fear it may push investment away from the state.
The proposal seeks to undo elements of Senate Bill 21, passed by the Alaska Legislature and signed into law by former Gov. Sean Parnell in 2013. That legislation created the current system and authorized new tax credits for oil and gas companies operating in the state.
The measure has received additional attention this year as Alaska’s oil prices have plummeted, at one point sinking into the negative numbers for the first time in history as the global oil market felt the consumer shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time SB 21 went into effect, Alaska North Slope crude was priced at around $104 per barrel. Alaska North Slope crude was priced at $41 per barrel as of Wednesday, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue — about $22 per barrel lower than the same time last year and about $58 per barrel lower than it was this time in 2018.
Part of the measure includes a price-adjusted tax rate, meaning the state would take less from these oil fields if oil prices remain low and increase if prices grow.
Supporters of the measure say it would provide between $1 billion and $2 billion to the state in additional revenue.
The opposition campaign, OneAlaska, warned voters that the initiative could hurt jobs and risk the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend, an annual payout of the state's oil wealth earnings.
