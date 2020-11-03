With tens of thousands of absentee ballots that won't begin to be counted until next week, the race for Alaska's U.S. Senate seat remains up in the air. While the ballot shows three candidates and a number of write-in options, early on the race was found to be a contest between nonpartisan candidate Dr. Al Gross and Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.
As of 11:15 Tuesday night, and with only 55% of state precincts reporting day-of votes, Sullivan led Gross by nearly 37,000 votes. Alaskan Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe garnered 6,120 votes.
More than 100,000 absentee ballots remain to be counted that could sway the race in either direction.
Sullivan made confident remarks to his supporters in Anchorage after 11 Tuesday night.
"Right now a majority of the votes that were cast today are in and people of Alaska have spoken," Sullivan said.
Gross made more cautious statements comments on his official campaign Twitter page.
"While we don’t have the complete results tonight, we do know this: victory is within reach," Gross wrote in a post just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "It is within reach because of the over 100,000 Alaskans who have mailed in their ballots so their voices can be heard — and those votes must be counted."
The two frontrunner candidates disagree on a number of issues, including health care, abortion rights and how to approach the issue of climate change.
Gross criticized Sullivan for his voting record siding with Republican Senate leadership 94% of the time over the last year, and Sullivan slammed Gross as a fake independent, claiming in multiple ad campaigns that Gross was in the pocket of House and Senate Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Sullivan has held his Senate seat for one term after beating former Democratic Sen. March Begich in 2014.
