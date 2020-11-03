With a more than a week left to receive absentee ballots postmarked today, early voting and absentee ballots already turned in have far surpassed 2016 numbers.
The last presidential election pulled in 103,424 votes via absentee ballot or early in-person voting. That does not include the nearly 20,000 questioned ballots from voters to cast ballots at the wrong precinct on election day.
This year’s numbers beat that bench mark by more than 29,000.
Early voting has been taking place across the state for the past two weeks and more than 45,000 Alaskans have cast their ballots this way.
Early in-person votes cast through Oct. 29 will be counted on election night along with all in-person day-of votes. The more than 93,000 absentee ballots already received — plus any more than come in the mail before the 10-day post-election deadline — will begin to be counted next Tuesday.
Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find your polling location by calling 1-888-383-8683 or by entering your name and city of residence at www.myvoterinformation.alaska.gov.
A voter ID card, state issued ID card, driver’s license, military ID card, passport, hunting or fishing license or other current or valid photo ID is required before a voter can receive a ballot.
