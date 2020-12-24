An Eagle River man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for taking explicit photographs of a 16-year-old girl while she slept, officials said Wednesday.
Keon Aspaas, 33, was sentenced to prison for sexual exploitation of a child — production and attempted production of child pornography by U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason on Dec. 18 after pleading guilty to the charges in February 2020
According to court documents, Aspaas entered an Eagle River home on March 2019, where he knew that minors were having a sleepover. Aspaas then took explicit cell phone photos of a 16-year-old victim while they slept. The victim woke while Aspaas was taking the photos, and Aspaas fled the residence. The victim’s family contacted the Anchorage Police Department, who arrested Aspaas the same day.
Gleason noted she hoped the sentence “would afford adequate deterrence to criminal conduct and protect the public from further crimes of Mr. Aspaas.” In addition to the 180-month sentence, Aspaas was ordered to complete 10 years of supervised release, comply with sex offender registration requirements, perform 200 hours of community service and pay restitution to the victim’s family.
