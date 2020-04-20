The National Weather Service, in a forecast last week, states that this year’s breakup season will probably take place a little earlier than usual and may feature some flooding due to quickly warming temperatures and an above-average snowpack.
Timing of breakup statewide is expected to be several days earlier than normal. The Weather Service’s forecast predicts “generally above average” flood potentials south of the Brooks Range and average flood potential for the North Slope.
“It’s based on a dual criteria of both climatologically which places flood more frequently than others and then the snowpack and river ice thickness as well as the anticipated temperature,” said John Cowen, a meteorologist with the Weather Service’s Fairbanks office. “The general consensus is this year will be more of a mechanical breakup, rather than a temperature breakup.”
According to Cowen, the past few years have featured what people refer to as a “slush-out,” with gently warming temperatures causing a gradual melt. This year, however, there’s a lot of water that’s going to enter the rivers quickly.
“Our winter did go on a little bit longer than the last couple of years and we’ve had a pretty significant snowpack compared to average,” Cowen said.
In addition, a recent spate of rain is likely to make for a more dynamic breakup.
“April is usually a relatively dry month,” Cowen said Sunday, but rain was expected to start Sunday night across the Interior.
As of April 19, Fairbanks has seen 0.99 inch of rain. According to Cowen, this is the fourth-highest level of precipitation for any April on record. Other parts of the state have also seen rain records. Nome, for example, has already had the rainiest April on record, as well as 24-hour and two-day precipitation records.
Statewide, breakup this year is expected to lean generally to the “mechanical” or “dynamic” type. Temperatures over the next several weeks are expected to be normal in areas north of the Brooks Range with above normal temperatures for the remaining parts of the state. Quickly warming temperatures along with an above-average snowpack means there is an increased potential for flooding south of the Brooks Range.
“At this point, we’re not expecting any river flooding issues from the Tanana or the Chena,” Cowen said.
Breakup forecasts
The anticipated snow-melt runoff volume for most rivers across the state is “above average,” although one community has a flood potential more severe than “moderate.” Circle, at the end of the Steese Highway, has a moderate-to-high flood potential and the breakup of the Yukon River in that area is anticipated to take place between May 2 and May 8.
Breakup along the Yukon River upstream of Fairbanks is expected to be one to three days earlier than median dates. At locations downstream from Fairbanks to Anvik, breakup is anticipated to take place generally three days earlier than usual. Between Anvik and the river mouth, breakup is forecast to take place three to five days earlier than is typical.
Along the Kuskokwim River, breakup is expected to take place one to two days earlier than usual at Nikolai downstream to Tuluksak, and two to five days earlier downstream from Tuluksak to the mouth.
For the Fairbanks stretch of the Chena River, the Weather Service is predicting a low flood potential. The forecast breakup date is expected to be between April 20 and April 26, several days earlier than the median date of April 25.
For the Fairbanks stretch of the Tanana River, the Weather Service is predicting a low to moderate flood potential. The forecast breakup date is expected to be between April 26 to May 3, several days earlier than the median date of April 28
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.