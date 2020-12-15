Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced Monday he is preparing legislation requiring state agencies to stop doing business with banks that have policies opposed to financing oil and gas development in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
“I will not let our state be taken advantage of by outside entities that undermine our economic security,” Dunleavy said in a Facebook post.
He is planning to introduce the legislation after the 32nd Legislature convenes Jan. 19. More details will be released once the legislation is drafted and ready for introduction, according to a spokesman for the governor.
The list of major banks with policies opposed to drilling in the Arctic includes Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Swiss bank UBS.
Dunleavy said in a prepared statement that “it makes no sense for Alaska to allow financial institutions to benefit handsomely from Alaska’s financial activities on one hand, while working against our interests on the other.”
He said the decision by the banks hurts the state’s oil and gas industry and that hurts the state of Alaska. His announcement comes as the federal government prepares to hold an oil lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain on Jan. 6.
Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management must hold “at least two area-wide lease sales of not less than 400,000 acres each within the coastal plain,” according to the notice of sale.
The territory is home to migratory polar bears, snow geese, waterfowl, endangered whales and caribou herds. Environmentalists and some Indigenous groups want the land protected and preserved. The original “Arctic National Wildlife Range” was created in 1960 by Public Land Order 2214 “for the purpose of preserving unique wildlife, wilderness and recreational values.”
A year ago, Goldman Sachs was the first to announce a pledge not to finance drilling in the Arctic, citing concerns over environmental disruption and climate change.
Dunleavy and other state leaders denounced the decision and the governor at the time questioned whether the state should maintain a financial relationship with institutions refusing to do business with Alaska oil companies.
As more banks, under pressure from environmental groups, followed Goldmann Sachs, Alaska’s congressional delegation got involved.
In June, U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Republicans, joined with Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, in writing a letter to the head of the Federal Reserve and the chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. criticizing the banks. They said the banks are kowtowing to extreme activists and warned the financial exodus from Arctic drilling will hurt the economies and the energy sector in Alaska and the U.S. They said the banks’ policies are discriminatory to Alaska Native communities on the North Slope that benefit from oil development.
A news release from the governor’s office said Alaska’s environmental standards for oil and gas development are widely considered among the best in the world. Other states and other countries have reached out to the state of Alaska for advice on exploring and producing oil and gas, according to the governor’s office.
“If a group of financial institutions want to make a political statement with their investment strategy, that is their prerogative, but if Alaska does not have a robust oil and gas industry, our future is not bright,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “It is my job to protect Alaska and its economic future.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.