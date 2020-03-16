Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill Monday providing the Department of Health and Social Services with an additional $4 million in state funding to hire temporary health positions and take steps to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the state.
The bill also approves $9 million in federal funding receipts.
“As this virus, this pandemic, evolves and we need more funding, we will have more funding,” Dunleavy said.
Alaska saw its first confirmed case last week. As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the state has tested 250 individuals for the virus, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
During a meeting with reporters Monday afternoon, the governor also announced a set of new statewide mandates. All state-operated libraries, archives and museums will be closed until March 31. All public programs and events related to those facilities are also suspended during this time.
Staff will continue to serve the public via telephone, Dunleavy noted.
“Again, we’re trying to keep folks apart ... so this is one step in doing that,” he added.
Additionally, the state’s only residential boarding school, Mount Edgecumbe High School in Sitka, has been instructed to begin the process of sending students home. Dunleavy added that this process is set to be completed by March 27.
The state will begin to address the growing economic impacts of the virus starting this week, Dunleavy noted.
“We’ve approached this issue first through a health response but we are absolutely concerned about the economic fallout,” Dunleavy said. “We’ll be in conversations with outfits all over the state.”
The governor did not provide any details on what type of actions may be taken.
Similarly, no action has been taken on whether to allow state workers to telecommute from home during this time. The governor confirmed that some action regarding state workers will be coming forward either Tuesday or Wednesday but provided no details.
Finally, the governor once again urged Alaskans to stem a surge of panic buying.
“This is not a reason, again, to panic,” Dunleavy said. “We don’t want to go to one extreme where we feel the need to purchase everything in the stores and hunker down for four, five and six months. At the same time we want to make sure that people are not behaving as if there is absolutely nothing going on.”
Dunleavy issued the state’s first mandates last week, closing public schools to students until March 30, limiting visitation to long-term care facilities and suspending visitation to corrections facilities and a number of other state institutions.
