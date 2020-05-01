Just a year after he proposed a massive hike in rates for residents of Alaska’s Pioneers’ Homes to fill holes in the state budget, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has signed a House bill to protect the residential facilities for the seniors from similar moves in the future.
House Bill 96 reverses the rate hikes Dunleavy implemented last year and puts into place limitations to keep future hikes in line with inflation but not higher.
Anchorage Democratic Rep. Zack Fields sponsored the bill, noting in a statement Thursday the legislation sends a clear message that the Legislature wants to protect the state’s older residents against future moves to pull more funds from the housing system.
Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki was a co-sponsor of the Senate version of the bill.
Dunleavy also signed a bill providing new reforms for the state’s mining workforce.
The bill addresses a number of issues in the mining industry brought up by individual miners, the Alaska Miners Association’s working group and the Department of Natural Resources.
These include the following:
• Clarifying qualifications for exploration and mining rights
• Improving the legal process for miners
• Making it easier to locate interest in Alaska lands
• Allowing miners to correct mineral interest locations
• Establishing a better procedure for statements of annual labor
• Outlining a “due process” procedure for declaring mining claims invalid
• Requiring express permission from unpatented federal mining claim holders on state selected lands
North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill co-sponsored the bill with Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop.
“The world needs elements for a wide array of important strategic uses, and Alaska can meet that need,” Coghill said. “This law provides needed clarity to this important industry.”
Bishop also celebrated passage of a bill naming June 7 of each year after Alaska pioneer and explorer Walter Harper.
“Harper left an indelible mark on Alaska history when, at the young age of 20, he became the first person to stand atop the summit of Denali on June 7, 1913,” Bishop said. “The sheer stamina and exceptional self-composure he displayed during this expedition were the trademarks of this great Alaskan’s impeccable character.”
