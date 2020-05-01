Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday, July 19, 2019, signed into law a bill related to the "Schneider Loophole" that allowed for an act of sexual violence to go largely unpunished in Anchorage. Gov. Dunleavy signed April 30, 2020, House Bill 96, which reverses the rate hikes the governor had implemented in 2019. HB 96 puts into place limitations to keep future hikes in line with inflation but not higher. The governor signed another bill that addresses a number of issues in the mining industry brought up by individual miners, the Alaska Miners Association’s working group and the Department of Natural Resources.