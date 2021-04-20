Gov. Mike Dunleavy released a $1.54 billion package Monday that taps federal Covid relief funds, under the American Rescue Act (ARP), to assist impacted individuals and industries, and help restore and develop Alaska’s economy.
The governor formally introduced the plan to the Alaska Legislature for consideration as an appropriations bill.
It spans $150 million for a national tourism campaign and business relief package, and a $325 million infrastructure investment for improving water, sewer and broadband services across Alaska. The federal money also would offset existing unrestricted general fund expenditures to “improve Alaska’s fiscal situation,” Dunleavy wrote in a letter to House Speaker Louise Stutes detailing the spending package.
“My administration will work with the Legislature to refine these appropriations as additional guidance is provided by the federal government,” Dunleavy said in the letter, dated April 16. “I look forward to engaging with you to implement a robust plan for these funds for the benefit of all Alaskans.”
Last week Dunleavy previewed the spending package at a press conference that underscored losses experienced by Alaska’s businesses. “This proposed allocation of federal ARP funds is intended to assist and mitigate economic fallout from Covid,” Dunleavy said.
The appropriations bill includes $1.02 billion in the following categories:
• “Protecting Alaskans”: $80 million to cover emergency-response costs that span food insecurity, domestic violence and relief for households and individuals.
• “Alaska Tourism Revitalization”: $150 million for tourism industry relief, tourism promotion and to “adapt services for the potential loss of [the] cruise ship season.”
• “Economic Recovery and Innovation”: $325 million to assist businesses and organizations impacted by the pandemic and prepare the state’s economy for investment post-pandemic and a “return to normal life.”
• “Build Alaska - Infrastructure Investment”: $325 million to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastrastructure. This proposal includes leveraging local and other funding sources through matching grants.
• $139.3 million for “General Fund Offset”: Funds would provide state government services by covering existing general fund expenditures.
According to the state Office of Management and Budget, Alaska will receive the $1.02 billion in federal relief to cover Covid-related costs incurred by Dec. 31, 2024. The Office of Management and Budget stated the funds should be directed toward one-time projects or programs of “short duration,” and should not create future financial obligations for the state.
In his letter to Stutes, the governor said additionally the spending package would cover:
• $112 million for capital projects “directly enabling work, education and health monitoring”;
• $230.7 million for payments to Alaska communities, “of which $185.4 million requires appropriation and distribution by the state of Alaska to communities based on a federal formula”;
• $220 million in federal funding increases for “numerous state programs.” The dollars target specific programs in health and safety, workforce development, education, transportation and emergency management.
Dunleavy said in his letter to Stutes that the U.S. Treasury Department will provide more information in May on allocating the federal dollars and federal requirements.
