Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a new justice to the Alaska Supreme Court.
Dario Borghesan previously worked as the chief assistant attorney general for the Alaska Department of Law in Anchorage and was the supervising attorney in the department's civil appeals section, according to a news release issued by the governor's office Wednesday morning. Borghesan graduated from Michigan Law School in 2008 and worked as a clerk in Fairbanks for Justice Daniel Winfree.
Borghesan fills the vacancy left by Justice Craig Stowers, who retired June 1, and was one of eight applicants for the position.
The Alaska Supreme Court has five members.
Dunleavy also appointed Bethel Assistant District Attorney Tom Jamgochian to the Palmer District Court. Jamgochian fills the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge David Zwink.
