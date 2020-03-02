Gov. Mike Dunleavy is requesting additional supplemental funding from the Legislature to help the state prepare for possible cases of novel coronavirus and COVID-19 disease.
The governor met with reporters Monday afternoon along with Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.
"We've been preparing for the potential coronavirus coming to Alaska for at least a month and a half," Dunleavy said, noting he and other governors spoke with Vice President Mike Pence regarding the national containment effort Monday morning. "We knew we were on an international travel belt in and out of Anchorage, so we anticipated that there could be folks potentially in Alaska that would be infected by this."
Dunleavy said that as of Monday there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of Monday morning, the state labs in Fairbanks and Anchorage have tested a total of three patients in the state for the disease, two of which came back negative and one of which is under investigation as testing continues, Zink added.
A state medical and government leadership team has been meeting twice a week since mid-January, according to the governor.
"We believe that Alaska is prepared to deal with this issue as well or better than any other state," Dunleavy said.
The governor has requested a supplemental $4 million in state unrestricted general funds and $9 million in federal funding receipts to help support mitigation efforts across the state. This includes additional public health nursing positions, positions in the state epidemiology section, lab support personnel and education efforts in schools and other public spaces.
Crum noted that the funding will also help get additional clinics set up to work across the state.
One area of particular focus with regard to additional public nurse positions is that of villages in rural Alaska.
The funding requests may increase as need arises, Dunleavy added.
"We want to make sure we're working all across Alaska," Crum said.
Zink outlined personal actions Alaskans can take to help avoid contracting the disease. This includes basics like drinking plenty of water and regularly washing hands as well as disinfecting surfaces in the home and workplace. If you are sick, stay home so you do not infect others. If your sickness becomes worse, call your primary care physician before going to the clinic or emergency room so that medical personnel may be able to meet you at the door with a mask so as to avoid contact with other patients as much as possible.
According to Zink, who cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations, the most susceptible populations are the elderly and those with underlying heart and lung conditions. Very few cases have been confirmed in children and younger individuals, she noted.
Dunleavy noted that as the situation evolves, the state health department will keep the public informed.
Crum noted he did not see any reason for residents to change their daily social habits yet.
"At this stage of the game, there's no reason to ask folks not to gather, for example, for the Iditarod," he said. "There may be changes and we may ask later that people don't gather but that is not the case currently."
