The lawsuit surrounding the legality of an effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy has finally made its way to the Alaska Supreme Court.
The Alaska Department of Law filed an appeal with the high court Monday seeking to reverse a Superior Court ruling certifying three of the four legal grounds for recall outlined by the group Recall Dunleavy late last year.
The filing of an appeal had been threatened by the Department of Law for some time but only recently came to fruition following Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth's setting of a deadline for the appeal. The deadline — of Monday — was a caveat in his granting a temporary stay on the recall effort until the high court could rule on the matter.
The state's appeal alleges that Aarseth "erred in reversing the Director of Elections' decision to reject the recall application."
Shortly following the state's appeal filing, Recall Dunleavy also filed with the Supreme Court asking for an expedited hearing, specifically requesting that the Supreme Court decide on whether or not to lift the stay on the recall process by Friday.
The group also requested that oral arguments in the appeal case take place by Feb. 21 if the stay on signature gathering remains or by April of Aarseth's stay is lifted.
No scheduling for the hearing has been released yet.
This is the most recent development in a monthslong process launched by the Recall Dunleavy group in August. Here is a timeline of the events so far:
Aug. 1, 2019: Recall Dunleavy effort launched.
Sept. 5: Recall group submits 49,006 signatures and legal brief outlining reasons for recall.
Nov. 4: Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai, at the advice of Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, rejects the group’s proposed legal reasons for recall.
Nov. 5: Recall Dunleavy appeals recall rejection with Anchorage Superior Court and requests expedited case hearing with the courts.
Nov. 14: Scheduling hearing sets oral arguments for Jan. 10.
Jan. 10: Oral hearings and ultimate Superior Court ruling allowing the recall to proceed.
Jan. 16: Stand Tall with Mike requests a stay.
Jan. 21: Judge Eric Aarseth accidentally grants motion for stay.
Jan. 22: Aarseth reverses motion granting stay.
Jan. 29: Aarseth grants Stand Tall with Mike's request for stay, conditional on the filing of an appeal with the Supreme Court by Monday evening.
Feb. 3: State Department of Law files appeal with the Supreme Court. Recall Dunleavy requests expedited hearing.
