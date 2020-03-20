As businesses close and Alaskans take to their homes to avoid exposure to COVID-19, the campaign group seeking to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office is rolling with the punches.
Campaign Manager Claire Pywell announced Friday morning that all in-person signing locations have been discontinued. Additionally, all larger signature books circulating in the community are requested to be sent back to headquarters and the campaign will be switching to a new, more individual-based, signature gathering tactic to accommodate concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.
Individuals who have not already signed during phase two of the recall effort can go to the Recall Dunleavy website, fill out a request form and have an individual signature booklet sent to their home. One member of the household will act as the certifier of all other signatures gathered by eligible voters within the home. When signatures are gathered, the household member can fold up the page, put it in the prepaid envelope included in the original package and mail it back to Recall Dunleavy headquarters. The booklets can hold up to 15 signatures.
Pywell said the campaign wanted to make the process as safe and convenient as possible.
"We knew that we would have to adapt pretty quickly, so this is a really exciting development that will allow folks to sign at home," Pywell said Friday afternoon. "If they didn't have the opportunity to do that in the first two weeks of large-scale signature gathering, that doesn't mean they don't have the opportunity to do so now."
As of Friday, the campaign had collected 30,200 signatures. The group must collect 71,252 valid signatures to force a special election.
