In a multifaceted mid-week roll out, Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday introduced legislation to provide Alaskans supplemental permanent fund dividends, a bill to loosen regulations on state land and a number of operating budget amendments.
Supplemental PFD
Dunleavy’s proposed supplemental check seeks to make up for what is considered by some to be a shorted dividend in October. Last year, the Legislature approved a $1,606 dividend. Under Dunleavy’s new bill, eligible state residents would receive an additional $1,304.
Had a 1982 state statute been followed to calculate the dividend last session, Alaskans would have been set to receive $2,910 — the sum of last year’s dividend and Dunleavy’s proposed supplemental check.
Lawmakers chose to pay out a smaller amount in October under the reasoning that paying larger dividends is unsustainable and would deplete the oil wealth fund from which the dividends are paid.
The governor’s proposed supplemental check would cost the state approximately $815.9 million, an amount that would be paid for with permanent fund earnings, according to his office.
In rolling out his operating budget proposal in December, Dunleavy noted his intention to pay a “full statutory dividend” in 2020, as well. The Legislative Finance Division has calculated this check to sit at around $3,100 per person.
The dividend has remained a highly contentious topic within the Legislature with discussions of the payout lasting long into the summer last year and drawing stiff partisan divides.
Members of the House Majority Caucus have supported a dividend according to a bill passed in recent years by lawmakers seeking to limit the amount taken from the fund based on a percentage of the fund’s market value. Members of the House Republican Minority, on the other hand, backed the governor’s moves to pay a dividend according to the 1982 law.
Similar divides in the Senate have resulted in harsh partisan accusations coming from members of the body’s more conservative Republican caucus, several of whom were stripped of previous leadership rolls — some say based on their vote for a full dividend last year.
Many lawmakers — including a number of Interior legislators — have expressed interest in passing legislation to change the 1982 statute to fit within the parameters of a percentage-based draw.
State Land Trade
Dunleavy introduced his State Lands bill, which seeks to open up state lands for development and sale. The bill would — among other things — create a new statute for leasing state lands for commercial or industrial development, reverse regulations designating certain rivers in Southcentral as “recreation” waters in an effort to open up such areas to sales and development and allow the state additional power in constructing access roads related to state land sales.
“One resource Alaska has in abundance is its land, yet only 1% of that land is held privately by individuals. No other state has less land in private hands than Alaska. Through this legislation, we will help make Alaska more accessible to all by removing burdensome regulations that have made private land ownership unnecessarily challenging for years,” Dunleavy said in a statement.
Budget amendments
The governor proposed a number of amendments to his December operating budget proposal including the restoration of $334,700 to the appellate courts that he vetoed last year over Supreme Court decisions on abortions he disagreed with.
This veto of court funding was listed — and approved by Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth — as one of the legal grounds for recall by the group seeking to remove Dunleavy from office. The recall legal fight has moved up to the Supreme Court. After turning in more than 49,000 initial signatures in August, the recall is set to begin collecting its second round of signatures next month.
Public Testimony
Members of the House Finance Committee will be hearing public testimony from Alaskans across the state over the next few days on the proposed operating budget.
The committee will be hearing testimony from Fairbanks from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Public testimony is limited to two minutes per individual. It is recommended for those wishing to testify to arrive early to sign up. Last year, public testimony on the budget often lasted hours with hundreds providing comment.
The Fairbanks LIO will also be open from noon-3 p.m. Saturday for those unable to attend Thursday’s hearing.
More information can be found by calling the (907) 465-4648.
Written testimony can be submitted to the House Finance Committee at housefinance@akleg.gov by 5 p.m. Saturday.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.