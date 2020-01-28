Resource development once again played a key role in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s second annual State of the State address delivered Monday night in Juneau.
The governor delivered the address to members of the House, Senate and invited guests in the State Capitol House Chambers, beginning his speech by outlining what he considered to be great successes over the last year including Alaska reaching a record low in unemployment.
At 6.1% as of December 2019, the state still ranks number one in highest rates of unemployment in the country, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Dunleavy mirrored many of his talking points from his address the prior year — noting the importance of public safety.
“We addressed the crime wave that held our communities hostage by enacting comprehensive criminal justice reform,” Dunleavy said, referencing the enactment of additional criminal sentencing in House Bill 49, passed last year. “As I promised, we repealed and replaced SB91, removing violent criminals and sexual predators from the streets. The days of catch-and-release are over, and the criminals know it.”
The governor also outlined plans to “diversify” the state’s economy by bringing in a multitude of resource development plans including increased mining and logging.
“Alaska is a state with immense resources and economic opportunity. As miners and oil developers like to say, ‘Alaska has great rocks,’” Dunleavy said.
While looking elsewhere for resource development revenue was brought up multiple times throughout the night, the governor took note of the state’s oil legacy.
“The oil industry is undergoing a renaissance. We saw an incredible $5.5 billion dollars in private investment on the North Slope last year, that will result in a potential 200-300 thousand new barrels of oil in the next several years,” Dunleavy said.
The governor took moments throughout his approximately 35-minute speech to announce the introduction of a number of new bills and initiatives including a proposed state lottery, a plan to allow Alaskans to receive a land certificate rather than an permanent fund dividend check in the effort to get state land into the hands of Alaska residents, the introduction of a state inspector general to identify “fraudulent spending” and a bill to address Alaska’s sex trafficking epidemic.
In a subtle acknowledgment of the effort to recall him from office, Dunleavy acknowledged the necessity to involve the state’s residents in budget discussions — a sticking point brought up en masse throughout the last budget cycle.
“It’s the people who placed us here. It’s the people we serve. We work for them. And it’s the people that we must bring into this grand discussion of Alaska’s future,” Dunleavy said. “To ignore them, we do so at our own peril, for they have the power of the ballot box.”
As is tradition, the governor invited a number of honored guests to the speech.
This years entourage included: Bryan Quimby — the Superintendent of Gannet Glacier Initial Attack Crew, a 20-member wildlife fire crew who worked on some of the larger scale wildfires in the Mat-Su region over the summer; Levi Shrivers — a fifth grader from Huffman Elementary School in Anchorage; Judy Norton-Eledge — the state’s new literacy council coordinator; Posie Boggs — founder of the Alaska Reading Coalition; and John Sturgeon, an Alaska hunter who recently won a court case levied against the National Park Service after park rangers told Sturgeon he was not allowed to operate a hovercraft in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve.
