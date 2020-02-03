Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced an upcoming series of town hall meetings across Alaska to discuss the state’s fiscal situation and his proposed operating budget introduced in December.
The governor plans to hold public meetings in Petersburg on Monday and Wrangell on Tuesday. Additional meetings will be announced at a later date.
As noted in his second State of the State speech last week, Dunleavy has said he plans to meet more directly with Alaskans this budget season. This goal follows a rocky first budget cycle last year for the first-term governor resulting in heated legislative debate, multiple special sessions and a still-mounting effort to recall him from office.
Dunleavy faced harsh criticism last year for holding a series of ticket-only town hall meetings hosted by conservative action group Americans for Prosperity-Alaska. The private events were met with large-scale protests in many of the cities in which the meetings were held. The protest in Fairbanks brought hundreds to the street in front of the Westmark Hotel where the governor met with only those who had registered ahead of time.
The governor’s office has said this upcoming series of town hall’s will be open to the public.
Dunleavy told reporters in a press conference Friday that the state is paying for the travel associated with the town hall meetings.
In addition to the series of town hall meetings, the governor’s office noted that Dunleavy plans to meet with school, community and tribal leaders, business groups and nonprofits from around the state.
Monday’s meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Petersburg High School Gymnasium. Tuesday’s meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. at James and Elsie Nolan Civic Center.
