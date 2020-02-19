Gov. Mike Dunleavy has nominated former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Mike Prax to fill the vacant District 3 House seat left empty when former North Pole Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson resigned from the House last month.
“Mike Prax has demonstrated for many decades that he has the experience, knowledge and leadership abilities to make an effective legislator for the North Pole area,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “He also understands and reflects the values of its residents, so I am proud to appoint him to the House District 3 seat.”
Prax's nomination will now be up to the House Republicans to approve.
This story will be updated.
